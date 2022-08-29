Can Mental Health Be Tracked Through Skin? Scientists Develop Algorithm To Monitor Psychological Well-Being

The idea that our state of mind and our thought processes are affected by our physical health is essential to many different perspectives on wellness.

In this regard, scientists at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering have made progress toward developing a wearable gadget for monitoring psychological well-being. [1]

Rose T. Faghih an associate professor in the field of biomedical engineering, has spent the last seven years developing a method of measuring electrodermal activity (EDA) through the skin, which is directly correlated with an individual's emotional state.

Electrodermal activity is a human body trait that results in a constant shift in the skin's electrical properties due to factors like stress. [2]

Take a look at the details of the study.

About The Study

According to an NYU release, Faghih and her former PhD student, Rafiul Amin, have created a revolutionary inference engine that can detect brain activity through the skin in real time with excellent accuracy and scalability.

At some point in the future, Faghih plans to develop a wearable gadget that can keep tabs on the user's emotional well-being and "give nudges" to help the user re-establish a state of calmness.

One way the unfinished MINDWATCH device might do this is by playing soothing music if the wearer is facing extreme stress at work. MINDWATCH stands for a Multimodal Intelligent Noninvasive Brain State Decoder For Wearable AdapTive Closed-loop Architectures.

Faghih argues that the ability to infer autonomic nervous system activation from wearable sensors in real time presents novel options for monitoring and enhancing mental health and cognitive engagement.

Results

The innovative technology was put to the test on 26 healthy people, and its results demonstrated its ability to accurately decode brain impulses and convert them into insights in a couple of seconds.

Faghih suggests the device's usefulness extends beyond its ability to influence a person's mood. The device has the potential to aid in the diagnosis of neuropathy, a consequence of diabetes that produces tingling, numbness, and sometimes weakness in the extremities.

Brain stimulation is transmitted to the body via small nerves, including those involved in skin conductance response. Electrodermal activity (EDA) can be recorded and monitored regularly on neuropathy-prone areas of skin, such as the hands and the bottoms of the feet, to determine if the area has some medical condition.

To Conclude

The study highlights the point that if the wearer suffers from neuropathy, their tiny nerves will be unable to send signals to the brain. Keeping an eye out for these shifts in brain activity may aid doctors in diagnosing the severity of the disease and developing an appropriate treatment plan.