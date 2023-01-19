Bathroom Habits: Here Is Why You Should Stop Flushing Toilet With The Lid Open

Do you put your toilet seat down before flushing your toilet? If not, you should. The main reason for this is that a phenomenon known as 'toilet plume' occurs when you flush your toilet.

What Is Toilet Plume?

When we flush a toilet, the water swirls at high speed to remove the waste, which releases aerosolised faeces into the air [1]. These plumes can reach as high as 15 feet - yep, you heard that right!

Consequently, it is important to lower the seat before flushing, especially if the washroom has been used several times.

Why Should You Close The Toilet Lid Before Flushing?

Several studies have demonstrated that whatever you put in the toilet can remain there for a significant period of time after you flush it.

Once the toilet has been infected with potentially harmful bacteria and viruses (read: poop and pee), the bacteria and viruses disperse to other areas of the washroom, such as the floor, sink, and even your toothbrush [2].

Even after multiple flushes of the toilet, microbes can remain on the porcelain surface of the bowl. The number of microbes can decrease after the first flush, although the population levelled out and will remain until the bowl is cleaned [3].

What Are The Risks Of Not Closing The Lid When Flushing?

When faecal matter enters the mouth, bacteria such as salmonella and shigella, as well as viruses such as norovirus and hepatitis A, can be transmitted [4].

Therefore, storing your oral hygiene items outside the washroom is considered a good idea.

In addition, proper hygiene is more important than the prevention of toilet plumes. Before leaving the restroom, it is imperative that you wash your hands.

A number of harmful germs can breed in the washroom, including gastrointestinal viruses, enteric pathogens, skin organisms, respiratory viruses, residual fungi, etc. As long as washroom etiquette and hygiene practices are followed, these pathogens can be prevented from spreading [5].

Aside from these bacteria, there is also E.coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococus aureus, Salmonella, Enterbacter, etc., found in washrooms.

Safety Tips When Using Public Toilets

The following are some hygiene tips you should keep in mind while using public restrooms [6]:

In order to avoid the spread of infections, it is important that you do not touch the toilet door knob with bare hands. Door knobs can carry germs from multiple sources and contribute to infections. In addition, you should use a tissue paper while handling the knob from both inside and outside the toilet.

Ensure that you take good care of your personal belongings. Germs can be removed from our hands, but they may remain on our bags and phones if we do not take adequate precautions.

You should immediately get out of the toilet after flushing. Germs and bacteria carried by the air are very likely to infect you.

You should avoid using a hand dryer in the toilet. The blow dryer emits hot air, which can spread germs in the air. You should wash your hands thoroughly before wiping them with a paper towel.

To avoid direct contact with the toilet surface, choose an Indian style toilet over a western one. In the event that you cannot find an Indian style toilet, hover over the seat without making any contact.

Last but not least, use a hand sanitiser to ensure your safety.

On A Final Note...

Toilet plumes are generally not a big deal, according to experts, unless the individual using the toilet is ill. Every individual is susceptible to getting an infection when exposed to microbes in different ways. Some people never become ill, while others become ill frequently, and some of that is hard to explain.

Just close the lid when flushing to be on the safe side.