Bangalore Will Get Colder In The Coming Days: Here’s How You Can Stay Warm!

It appears that Cyclone Mandous has weakened into a depression, but Bengalureans can expect a few more days of rain. The weather forecast indicates that the temperature could drop further, and the city's inhabitants may continue to feel the chill.

At a time when even the tip of your hair is frozen - a feeling all Bengalureans would totally get right now - it is important to know the different ways you can warm yourself up because sometimes just sipping on a hot cup of coffee isn't enough.

Tips On Staying Warm In Cold Weather

1. Layer up

The best way to stay warm during the winter is to wear many layers of clothing rather than one thick piece. Invest in base layers such as thermal vests or long-sleeve tops that can trap heat effectively at an affordable price. Look for clothing that is made of wool, cotton, or fleece.

2. Prepare warm drinks and foods

During the cold months, it is important to eat a balanced diet that includes a minimum of five servings of fruit and vegetables each day. Keep yourself warm by drinking hot drinks and eating hot foods such as porridge, soups and stews [1][2].

The benefit of frozen or canned fruit and vegetables - if there is no added salt or sugar, of course, is that they are just as healthy as fresh, and may be more affordable during the winter months if they are out of season. The use of a slow cooker, microwave, or air fryer may reduce your energy bill compared to cooking in the oven. The best is to stick to gas cooking.

3. Keep draughts at bay and heat at home

You should block any areas of your home that are particularly draughty, such as around window frames, keyholes, and under doors. Keep your curtains open during the day to let light and warmth in and draw them before the sun sets to prevent heat from being lost [3].

4. Let's get moving

Try to remain active as much as possible to increase your circulation. Move around at least once an hour and avoid sitting still for extended periods of time. Even mild exercises will help keep you warm. When you sit down, put your feet up as the ground is the coldest [4][5].

On A Final Note...

It is recommended that you use heating pads or electric blankets when you are relaxing at home and hand warmers when you are outside during these cold mornings and nights to keep warm. Wear warm socks and slippers around the house. Close off rooms you are not using, close vents, and close curtains or blinds to maximize the heat in your living space. Drink warm beverages, such as hot tea, whenever possible.