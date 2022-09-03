Aaliyah Kashyaps Morning Routine Is An Ode To Mental Wellness

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, has one of the prettiest Instagram feeds. Filled with travel memories, night outs and simple morning rituals, looking at the feed is almost therapeutic.

Recently, Aaliyah shared a reel revealing her daily morning routine and boy-o-boy; it did inspire me to set myself up with a morning routine (hopefully). Today, we will deconstruct Aaliyah Kashyap's daily morning routine in the hopes of motivating you guys to build yourself a morning routine and to explain how having a morning routine can be beneficial not just to your physical health but also to your mental health.