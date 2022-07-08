579 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Declines To 3.46% In Delhi

Delhi on Thursday recorded 579 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.46%, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to the health department data.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, the city's caseload climbed to 19,392,227 and the death toll increased to 26,277, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 16,755 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi logged 600 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27% and one death.

The city recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89% and three deaths on Tuesday.