There's no doubt that Christmas is a time of joy and cheer, but it also means endless eating and drinking. Christmas is one of those times when your nutritionist and doctor let you indulge guilt-free.

After all, the festive season is the season of joy. You should, however, keep your health in mind while eating all that holiday food and sipping on some Christmas wine. Christmas time is known to be a time of high health problems, as studies show.

Consequently, it is essential to be cautious and attentive when it comes to what you eat, while still enjoying all the festivities during the Christmas season and ensuring that your health is not adversely affected [1].

Here are 22 Tips For A Healthy Christmas 2022.

Tip 1: Consume alcohol in moderation.

Tip 2: Avoid drinking early in the morning.

Tip 3: Make sure you do not overstuff yourself.

Tip 4: Make sure you eat breakfast every day.

Tip 5: Get some exercise in.

Tip 6: Drink plenty of water. In general, men should consume about 15.5 cups of fluids (3.7 liters) per day, while women should consume about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) per day [2].

Tip 7: Make sure you get a good night's sleep.

Tip 8: During parties, alternate alcoholic beverages with soft drinks.

Tip 9: Choose drinks that contain a low level of alcohol.

Tip 10: Be sure to eat before you drink and avoid salty snacks as they will cause you to become thirsty.

Tip 11: To ensure that your drink lasts as long as possible, add more mixer to your glass.

Tip 12: Make sure you do not remain seated. You may go for a quick stroll in the park, play a game of frisbee, or even perform some jumps in yoyur room.

Tip 13: If you are tempted to consume a second serving of dinner, force yourself to wait 20 minutes and then determine whether you truly require any more.

Tip 14: Be sure to include healthy food items on your shopping list this holiday season. Perhaps replace a few calorific snacks with a piece of fruit.

Tip 15: Maintain a healthy immune system by consuming a healthy diet, sleeping enough, and not smoking will help, so you are more capable of fighting off any viruses - since allergies and colds are common during this period [3].

Tip 16: Put out small amounts of food at a time, so that what is on the table just came from the fridge or was simply cooked. Try to use leftovers within 48 hours or freeze them [4].

Tip 17: If you had a big meal earlier in the day, consider having a lighter meal in the evening, such as soup, salad or a sandwich.

Tip 18: Make sure you never open more than one box of chocolates at a time, and store any unopened boxes away from sight. They will not go bad if you stagger them over the next few months.

Tip 19: Chew your food thoroughly, focus on the flavour and appreciate the goodness to reduce cravings.

Tip 20: During meals and parties, don't overlook vegetables. They make excellent snacks as well as excellent side dishes and main dishes.

Tip 21: A little bit of kindness might do wonders for someone else, as well as for you (and your mental well-being).

Tip 22: Start being healthy now - don't wait until January!

On A Final Note...

The holiday season can be a time of feasts, parties and festivities that can ease the cold of winter. However, the feasts and parties that mark it can put a strain on the arteries and increase weight gain.

Instead of depriving yourself of all the Christmas food, a bit of healthy defensive eating and cooking can help you get through the holidays without making "go on a diet" one of your New Year's resolutions.