National Doctors Day 2022: History, Why We Celebrate And Significance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Doctors are often given god-like status and this is so because of the ample reasons associated with the care and treatment that doctors have since ages provided for mankind. Doctors' day is meant to celebrate and thank these healthcare providers.

Every year, 1 July is observed as National Doctor's Day in India.

This day is meant to create awareness among people to make them remember the importance that doctors hold in our lives. This day is celebrated to pay respect to their selfless service. However, this day is not just for doctors, but also to remember the ample services that medical industries and their advancements have provided to mankind today.

Doctors have left no stone unturned to utilise technologies such that patients are provided with the best care and National Doctor's Day is a reminder that all the accomplishments made are truly a miracle in every sense.

The symbol associated with Doctors' Day is a red carnation. This is because this flower stands for love, selflessness, charity, sacrifice and the traits that a doctor must hold.

Why Is July 1 Celebrated As Doctor's Day?

Doctor's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries across the world. In India, this day is celebrated on July 1. This day is the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of the most famous and renowned physicians of India.

This day began to be observed in India in the year 1991 to mark respect for this great physician. Dr BC Roy was honoured with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. He has played an instrumental role in the establishment of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and also in the establishment of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Theme - National Doctor's Day 2022

The theme for this year's celebration of National Doctors' Day in India is "Family Doctors on the Front Line." The theme highlights the contribution of doctors who care for the whole family or a community.

How Is National Doctors' Day Celebrated?

To get familiar with the contributions made by doctors, it is essential that this day is observed with great zeal both by the government as well as non-government healthcare organizations. These organizations arrange several events and activities on this day.

Medical check-up camps are set up at various public accessible places. This helps in promoting quality medical services free of cost. Discussion programs are organized to make people aware of health check-ups, the necessity of proper diagnosis, prevention and proper, timely treatment of a disease.

General screening test camps help assess the health status of the common public. Health counselling, health nutrition talks and chronic disease awareness programs help poor people and senior citizens. Other events organized involve a free blood test, random blood sugar test, EEG, ECG, blood pressure check-up, etc. These services help in creating awareness about the priceless roles of doctors in everyone's lives.

Schools and colleges also organize various events that aim at encouraging the youth to choose and follow the medical profession.