Breast Cancer In Men: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatment

World Cancer Day is observed every year on 4 February. It is a global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The theme for World Cancer Day 2022 is Close The Care Gap
World Cancer Day was established on 4 February 2000 at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millenium. In 2016, World Cancer Day initiated a three-year campaign under the tagline of 'We can. I can.', which explored the power of collective and individual actions to reduce the impact of cancer. At least 60 governments officially observe World Cancer Day.
On this World Cancer Day, let's learn about Male Cancer.
There is a common misconception that men don't really have breast tissue. But the truth is, they do. Maybe men have lesser breast tissue than women and so the risk of developing breast cancer in men is comparatively rarer, but it's not an absolute myth.
It's true that whenever we talk about breast cancer, we barely talk or even think about men who are also diagnosed with this condition. We assume breast cancer is exclusively a woman's disease. In fact, men make up even less than one per cent of global breast cancer cases. But the risk still exists, right? And you know what's worse? Most men often ignore the symptoms.
Types Of Male Breast Cancer
• Lobular Carcinoma- This type of cancer begins in the milk-producing glands. This type is rare because men have very few lobules in their breast tissues [1] .
• Other Types- Other, rarer types of breast cancer in men include Paget's disease and inflammatory breast cancer.
Causes Of Male Breast Cancer
Symptoms Of Male Breast Cancer
Risk Factors Of Male Breast Cancer
Diagnosis Of Male Breast Cancer
Treatment For Male Breast Cancer
While men don't necessarily need to undergo regular self-breast exams, they should occasionally check for pain or lumps in and around their breast tissue. And if, in case, you do experience pain, please do not ignore it: see a doctor right away.
Much in advance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year in October, we from Boldsky bring to you the symptoms, probable causes and every little thing related to breast cancer that all men should watch out for.
• Ductal Carcinoma- This type of cancer begins in the milk-carrying ducts. Although male breast cancer is a rare event in itself, almost all cases are ductal carcinoma.
It's still not clear to scientists what causes breast cancer in males. However, it has been asserted that male breast cancer occurs when some breast cells divide more rapidly than healthy cells. Thereafter, the accumulating cells form a tumour that stands exposed to spreading (metastasizing) to nearby tissues, lymph nodes or other parts of the body [2] .
Every man on earth is born with a small amount of breast tissue. Breast tissues generally consist of milk-producing glands or lobules, ducts that carry milk to the nipples and fat. The only differentiating factor is that while women begin developing more breast tissues during puberty, men do not. But since men are born with lesser breast tissues, they also always stand a chance to develop breast cancer [3] .
If you happen to relate to any of these above symptoms, do consult your doctor or a subject expert without delay[6] .
For examining and understanding the extent of the condition, the doctor will carry out the following tests and procedures[8] :
Other tests and procedures may be recommended depending on your particular situation.
Likewise, the tests and procedures used to stage breast cancer may include:
The following are the medical care provided for the condition [9] .
Also note that breast cancer, when diagnosed at an early stage, has a good chance for cure. Although many risk factors such as age and genes are factors you cannot control, there are ways you could adopt which can help in preventing the onset of the condition to an extent.
Such as keeping your weight within a healthy range, exercising on most days of the week, avoiding alcohol consumption and so on [10] .