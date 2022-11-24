15 Minutes Of Exercise Can Reduce Breast Cancer Mortality By 60%

Breast cancer is the most common type of non-skin cancer. It is said to be one of the most common types of cancers that have affected humans, especially in the past decade and the leading cause of female death. In India alone, more than 1 million cases of breast cancer are reported every year [1].

According to a recent study, moderate to high levels of physical activity-equivalent to about 15 minutes per day-can reduce breast cancer survivors' mortality by 60 per cent [2].

Depending on the type, stage, sensitivity to hormones, as well as the patient's age, general health, and preferences, the doctor will select the most appropriate treatment.

Breast cancer treatment options include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, supportive (palliative) care etc.

Some of these treatment methods have side effects such as nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, sore mouth, hair loss and a slightly increased susceptibility to infections.

Advertisement

15 Minutes Of Exercise Can Reduce Breast Cancer Mortality Rate

Here are the important points from the study:

Point 1: A number of studies have shown that physical activity reduces breast cancer risk and mortality. Other studies have also shown that physical activity reduces breast cancer mortality.

Point 2: For this study, among breast cancer survivors, researchers examined the effects of exercise levels on mortality risk.

Point 3: According to the study, even moderate physical activity was associated with a 60 per cent lower risk of death among breast cancer survivors, and the results were similar for those who were more physically active.

Point 4: Physical activity levels were compared between three groups: active participants, moderately active participants, and insufficiently active participants.

Point 5: Upon analysing the data, the researchers concluded that mortality rates were 12.9 per 1,000 people among active participants, 13.4 per 1,000 among moderately active participants, and 32.9 per 1,000 among insufficiently active participants.

Point 6: When compared to their insufficiently active counterparts, those who were moderately active had a 60 per cent lower mortality risk and those who were active had a 58 per cent lower mortality risk.

Point 7: Thus, breast cancer survivors who engage in moderate exercise, such as walking every day for more than 15 minutes, may benefit from the same survival benefits as those who engage in more strenuous exercise.

How Does Exercise Help Reduce Breast Cancer Mortality Risk?

A link between exercise and breast cancer mortality rate was established by the researchers, who noted that cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death among breast cancer survivors, and physical activity has been shown to correlate with a longer survival rate. In addition to lowering blood pressure, reducing inflammation, modulating insulin, and reducing obesity, exercise has numerous positive effects on the body [3].

As an additional benefit of physical activity, the researchers noted that it is associated with improved emotional well-being, which is often challenged by the stressors of cancer treatments and the uncertainty associated with cancer survivorship [4].

On A Final Note...

According to the researchers, breast cancer survivor care plans should include recommendations for fostering physical, emotional, and spiritual health. In other words, cancer survivors can be empowered to make lifestyle changes that can reduce mortality risks and enhance their quality of life by incorporating regular physical activity into their daily routine.