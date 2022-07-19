14 Things That Happen When You Turn 40 And Why

Science suggests that turning 40 may be one of the best things that ever happen to you. An Economist report, for example, found that people's happiness and life satisfaction rose sharply after turning 40 [1].

Most people have established themselves professionally by turning 40, have perhaps settled down with a significant other, and are enjoying family life - it is entirely fine if one does not desire those things.

The fact is that your body undergoes a significant physical shift when you reach 40, and some of it goes beyond just 'a slower metabolism.' Find out what happens to your body and physique when you reach 40-years-of-age.

Things That Happen When You Turn 40

1. A decrease in muscle mass After 40, your muscle mass begins to decline - by as much as 5 per cent per decade [2].

It is known as sarcopenia, which could lead to falls and bone fractures if not addressed.

A key way to combat age-related muscle loss is to consume enough protein in your diet and build muscle through strength exercises [3].

Women and men have shown positive effectsof creatine supplementation, with or without resistance training, on muscle mass in some studies.

2. New pains and aches in your body Although aches and pains are a normal part of ageing, it is important to pay attention to your body to detect not-so-normal symptoms, especially if they appear suddenly or are unusually severe.



Back pain becomes more common between 40 and 60 years of age [4].



An aching back can be caused by conditions that also become more prevalent with advancing age, such as spinal stenosis, ruptured or herniated discs, and arthritis.



Physicians should be consulted if you have severe back or debilitating neck pain.



In addition to back pain, other symptoms such as fever, numbness, and leg pain can indicate a more serious condition.



3. Can experience pain in your hands In most cases, carpal tunnel syndrome affects individuals between the ages of 40 and 60. However, it may occur even earlier in some cases.





The pain may affect only one hand in some people, while it may affect both hands in others.





4. Age becomes evident on your facial skin As you approach the age of 40, you may notice changes in your facial appearance - wrinkles, fine lines, and eye bags are more common.







Sun exposure, shaving, and the use of makeup can damage the skin over time.







Despite your efforts to wash and moisturize your face, damage may begin to appear very soon [5].







By maintaining a regular skincare routine, you can slow down the ageing of your facial skin. Ensure that you wear sun protection daily and moisturize your skin after washing it.







5. Brain may not feel as happy as it used to In your 40s or 50s, you are likely to experience what is known as a midlife crisis. Although this phenomenon does not affect everyone, there is a good chance that you may become more anxious or unhappy as you approach 50 [6].









6. Changes in your sense of taste and smell Even though many people do not begin to notice changes in their senses until they reach their 60s, 40-year-olds can experience problems if they have dental issues, smoke cigarettes, or take medications which interfere with their senses.











Sensory impairment can also be caused by Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease [7].











7. There may be an increase in UTIs While UTIs can occur at any age, they tend to be more common in the midlife years for many individuals [8].













Women, in particular, may experience recurrent infections. This is due to the many changes that occur in the body during this period, including incontinence and lower oestrogen levels.













8. Gaining weight is easier One of the easiest changes to spot around this age is weight gain since it seems as if the body changes regardless of what we eat or exercise.















As we age, our bodies become less efficient at removing fats, also known as lipids.















Keep your weight under control by paying attention to what you eat and maintaining a regular exercise regimen [9].















9. You may notice thinning hair During your 40s, you may also notice that your hair is thinner than it once was. According to the American Hair Loss Association, approximately two-thirds of men will experience hair loss by age 35.

















By the time women reach the age of 50, 40 per cent will experience female pattern hair loss (FPHL) [10].

















10. There can be irregularities in menstruation Perimenopause typically begins in women's 40s, and irregular periods are a common indication of perimenopause.



















Women may notice that their periods become longer, shorter, lighter, or heavier, or they may skip them altogether.



















11. The brain might feel foggy Women in their 40s may suffer from brain fog.





















This term refers to a feeling of forgetfulness or an inability to concentrate, typically associated with menopause, which is why it is particularly prevalent among women in this age group.





















12. Oral health may deteriorate Throughout your 40s, you may notice changes in your gums' health as you age.























It is common for oral changes to occur as we age due to the slowing of cell renewal, the thinning of gum tissue, and the weakening of bones.























The immune system is also not as effective as it once was, so infections may be more difficult to treat [11].























13. You may experience bladder leakage Both men and women may experience bladder leaks as a result of the ageing of the muscles supporting the pelvic organs. As these muscles weaken, they are less able to control the bladder.

























A person may also experience different types of incontinence, such as stress incontinence due to sudden movements, coughing or exercising or urge incontinence due to the inability to reach a restroom in time [12].

























14. Sex may be more enjoyable for your body It might seem that as you grow older, your ability to enjoy sex will be less prominent than it used to be. Experts, however, suggest that this is not always the case.



























In this age group, couples are more open to exploring sex because they are more confident sexually, have a stronger sense of sexual identity, are more motivated to make sex more playful, or feel deeper emotional bonding for more meaningful and passionate sex [13].



























Women, in particular, may feel more confident in bed than they ever have, allowing them to experience more orgasms and pleasure than ever before [14].



























After 40, men can also delay orgasm more easily, allowing them to enjoy pleasure for longer. On A Final Note... There is a mix of all good and 'bad' things when you turn 40. While these are just a part of ageing, remember that you are the guardian of your health, and it is in your hands to take care of yourself.