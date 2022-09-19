Solo or with friends, road trips can be an adventurous way to travel. However, sometimes it's hard to find healthy snacks in convenience stores and rest stops. Besides, eating irregularly and sitting for hours on end while driving can cause digestive problems like constipation and bloating, so eating healthy snacks makes a lot of sense.

When you don't pack any (healthy) snacks for your trip, you just end up eating unhealthy snacks packed with calories and high sugar and salt content. However, packing a tin or two of healthy snacks can not only aid your health but also your pocket!

Here is a list of 10 healthy snacks you should consider for your next road trip.

10 Healthy And Tasty Snacks For Your Road Trips

1. Cheese and apple slices

Portion-controlled cheeses are an ideal travel snack. These contain four grams of fibre and have about 70 calories. You can have it with apples to up your fibre intake. The apple-cheese combination will fill your stomach without leaving you feeling fatigued [1].

2. Roasted chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are a great option if you're looking for a gluten-free and wholesome snack to keep you satiated on a long drive. These contain eight grams of protein and six grams of fibre [2]. A bowl of chickpeas can keep your tummy full for at least 5 hours and help healthily ease the hunger pangs.

3. Shelled pistachios

Pistachios make a great healthy travel snack since they're one of the lowest-fat tree nuts, containing just 100 calories per 32 nuts! They're also high in fibre and potassium [3]. Eating shelled pistachios can help control cravings and prevent you from consuming unhealthy food items.

4. Granola bar

You need granola bars with less sugar and calorie content [4]. These contain seven grams of fibre, six grams of protein, and five grams of sugar and are the perfect road trip snack.

5. Makhana

Low in cholesterol, fat and sodium, makhana is an ideal snack to satiate your on-the-road hunger pangs. In addition, people suffering from high blood pressure, heart diseases and obesity can benefit from this healthy snack.

6. Trail mix

Trail mixes can be healthy and tasty - when you make them yourself. For example, you can make a trail mix with almonds at home. Add dried fruits, whole-grain cereal and dark chocolate to complete the mix and take it with you on your next road trip [6].

7. Sprout salad

Sprouts are rich in nutrients and extremely low in calories and fat. You can use moong sprouts which help reduce the blood pressure levels and to help detoxify the blood. You can eat the salad with a dash of lemon [7].

8. Energy balls

Using healthy ingredients like nuts, seeds, and dried fruit, energy bites are bite-sized snacks packed with nutrition and calories. They're easy to make at home, and you can pack them in a cooler for travel.

9. Pumpkin seeds

Another go-to option for a healthy road trip snack is pumpkin seeds. Salty, crunchy and healthy pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium which can help promote and improve your sleep quality.

10. Hard-boiled eggs

Although this may not seem like a snack, hard-boiled eggs are extremely good for your health, as it helps keep your blood sugar stable and hence healthily control the hunger pangs. You can also make egg muffins, which are made by mixing vegetables and egg whites (best if you make some in the evening beforehand and keep it refrigerated) [8].

On A Final Note...

Avoid foods such as coffee, extremely salty chips, milkshakes and greasy fast food on a lengthy car ride.