Expert Opinion: Oral Health And Cardiovascular Disease: A Surprising Connection

The connection between oral health and general body fitness has been scientifically proven. The mouth is the portal of entry for all forms of nutrition supplements and medications. If the path to your gut is filthy, so will your general health!

Today's Read will be on the close connection between your dental status and diseases of the heart:



According to recent research, people with poor dental health are more susceptible to strokes and other cardiovascular (CVS) diseases. The proposed reason could be:

Scientific research has successfully demonstrated that oral bacterial remnants have been found in atherosclerotic plaques, or in simpler terms, the blockages in blood vessels, that are eons away from the mouth!

Oh yes!! The bacteria that infect the gums and cause gingivitis and periodontitis have a tendency to spread to blood vessels all over the body, where they cause inflammation and havoc. This leads to blood clots, heart attacks, and strokes. The inflammation caused by the toxins of the bacteria rather than the microbe itself initiates a series of reactions in the blood vessels, causing severe damage to the heart and brain.

Additional elements that increase the likelihood of poor oral health being linked to CVS diseases include:

a. Smoking: smoking exacerbates gum infection, and dental decay and reduces saliva flow. This in turn can make smokers at a higher risk for CVS diseases.

b. Sedentary lifestyle: Lack of exercise and physical exertion, alters the patterns of blood flow and compromises the efficiency of the heart. Laziness can also lead to improper brushing and oral hygiene maintenance.

c. Higher cholesterol levels: Bad cholesterol or LDL can deposit on the major arteries and veins obstructing the blood flow. Eventually blocking the major portions of the heart and its adjoining vessels. Diets rich in cholesterol such as fried foods and junk is poor for dental health as well.

People with poor dental health may exhibit warning signs for an episode of upcoming CVS disease;

• Frequent gum bleeds

• Sore, swollen gums, tender to touch

• Bad breath

• Salty taste, due to subtle pus discharge

• Receding gums

• Generalized sensitive teeth

• Loose teeth

• Persistent cavities

• Food impingement and pain

• History of a heart valve problem / congenital heart disease.

• Family history of heart-related problems.



To discuss a few important preventive measures:

1. Inform the dentist about any heart or CVS conditions that you may have. You will be prescribed prophylactic antibiotics prior to an invasive dental procedure. The dentist may request consent from the cardiovascular surgeon prior to a procedure in case of any cardiovascular complications.

2. Brush diligently twice daily. Spend a couple of minutes in front of the mirror and brush all corners and crevices of the mouth using a soft gentle toothbrush.

3. Do not forget to clean your tongue. This ball of muscle bears the brunt of foods and beverages of all forms and textures. They harbour bacteria and can quickly snowball into major infections.

4. Use adjuncts like mouthwashes, proxa brushes and dental floss to perfect your daily oral hygiene routine.

5. Get your sugar and vitamin levels checked periodically. Diabetes and vitamin C deficiencies are known to show immediate effects in the gums.

6. Get a periodic dental check-up. Keep the dental scaling and tooth filling schedules up-to-date.

Conclusion;

People who pay close attention to their dental health usually also pay close attention to other aspects of their health.

Can The Reverse Also Be True?

Not really! Dental awareness is limited in India. The general population still opts for an annual full body check-up that fails to include a dental visit. Much effort is needed to educate the public about the importance of oral health, and the indelible impression it leaves on the body.