Expert Article: What Are Dentures? Its Uses And Latest Trends

In the era of fixed and permanent solutions, removable dentures have lost their charm in the field of dentistry. We've grown up seeing our grandfather's false teeth lying on his bedside table. Some of us may have already taken our parents to get their dentures made. Yes! It is a series of long, tedious appointments and a list of dos and don'ts thereafter. However, dentistry has come a long way; today's technologically advanced dentist has far more options to offer you.

What is a denture?

Dentures are removable prostheses that replace missing teeth in the mouth by drawing support from the surrounding gums. They can be either complete (replacing all teeth) or partial (replacing a few missing teeth) dentures.

What are dentures made of?

They are essentially made of acrylic resin. Sometimes they have a metallic base too.

Benefits:

1. Restores chewing efficiency.

2. Restores clear speech

3. Brightens up your smile.

The latest trends in dentures:

1. Material:

Flexi dentures:

These dentures are also made of acrylic but are translucent and paper thin. They are pliable within limits and snugly fit into the mouth once placed. Flexible dentures look lifelike and are painless.

BPS dentures:

Dentures made with the Biofunctional Prosthetic System (BPS) are created to maximize function while providing the patient with comfort and a natural appearance. The measurements are made while the mouth is functioning. Its distinctive Ivoclar teeth are wear-resistant and mimic the anatomy of a natural tooth. It is produced using a managed heat-and-pressure polymerization process, which accounts for less shrinkage and guarantees a perfect fit.

PEEK dentures:

Poly Ether Ether Ketone (PEEK) is a high-performance polymer that has gained fame in many areas of medicine. Due to its comparable strength, it can replace metal alloys like cobalt-chromium when making dentures. It has a gum-like color and is highly esthetic.

2. Measurements:

Gone are the days of multiple visits and cumbersome impression-making pastes. Dentistry offers you the latest 3D scanning technology to take a digital impression of the gums in a jiffy. The whole workflow happens virtually. The dentures thus 3D printed are precise in fit and comfort.

Say goodbye to your loose dentures!

Loose-fit dentures that keep popping out have been a problem with patients due to their poor gum conditions. You have options in modern dentistry to change those shaky dentures into fixed ones. These are:-

a. Implant-supported overdentures

b. Implant-supported full mouth rehabilitation

Dental implants are tiny titanium screws that are placed into the bone just below your gums. These are then attached to the dentures above, ensuring that they are secure and stable. Implant-supported dentures are durable and long-lasting.

You can now choose to forgo the inconvenience of removing a denture at night. Implant-based full mouth rehabilitation improves function, appearance, ease of chewing, and maintenance.

Conclusion:

Modern dentistry has created a variety of high-tech and highly effective tooth replacement options in response to the extensive ongoing research highlighting the risks related to tooth loss.