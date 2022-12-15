What Are The Key Nutrients Missing From Meat Substitutes?

Animal cruelty and exploitation are minimized as much as possible through veganism, a lifestyle that excludes all animal products.

There has been a rapid growth in the plant-based movement in India, but Indian food has always been naturally vegan friendly. 24 per cent of the Indian population is vegan, and 574 million Indians eat meat-free. India holds the record for the largest number of vegans in the world [1].

Generally speaking, vegan diets are higher in dietary fiber, magnesium, folic acid, vitamins C and E, iron, and phytochemicals, as well as lower in calories, saturated fat, cholesterol, long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, calcium, zinc, and vitamin B-12.

Vegen diets have been criticized for lacking a number of important nutrients, such as protein, according to several critics. Those who are transitioning to a vegetarian or plant-based diet, and who usually rely heavily on meat for their meals, may find meat substitutes very helpful.

Some of these diets include meat substitutes that mimic the texture and taste of traditional meat products. Plant-based diets are becoming increasingly popular for health and environmental reasons [2].

However, in a recent study, certain nutrients in meat substitutes were examined, with the results suggesting that meat substitutes may not provide adequate levels of iron and zinc [3].

Here are the important points from the study:

Point 1: Various aspects of the nutritional value of popular meat substitutes were examined, and the researchers concluded that meat substitutes are likely to be poor sources of iron and zinc.

Point 2: The purpose of this study was to examine the nutritional value of 44 meat substitutes, taking into account the content of fiber, fat, protein, and salt.

Point 3: A comparison of the bioavailability of zinc and iron in the substitutes was also undertaken. Since animal products such as meat and seafood are good sources of zinc and iron, it is essential to study how meat substitutes compare with meat products [4].

Point 4: There are meat substitutes that may contain iron and zinc, but the body cannot always use them due to a compound called phytate. Phytate interferes with the body's ability to absorb iron and zinc.

Point 5: According to the researchers, the nutritional value of meat substitutes varied greatly; most did not contain enough zinc to qualify as an adequate source of zinc.

Point 6: It was found that mycoprotein products, which are derived from fungi, were the main exceptions. The findings of this study indicate that mycoprotein products may be a good source of zinc [5].

Point 7: In terms of iron content, none of the meat substitutes studied provided adequate amounts of iron. The only exception was tempeh, which came close to meeting the level of nutrition claim in the products by the manufacturers.

Point 8: The bioavailability of minerals such as iron and zinc is extremely low for meat substitutes containing plant protein extracts, which are the most commonly used raw material for meat substitutes. As a consequence of the high content of the antinutrient phytate, which accumulates during protein extraction, iron is also accumulated during the process, however it cannot be absorbed due to the high concentration of phytate.

On A Final Note...

According to the study, the nutritional value of meat substitutes must be understood with greater precision. It suggests that producers must be honest about the nutrients supposedly contained in meat substitutes, such as iron.

In order to ensure that their diet adequately satisfies their nutritional needs, individuals who wish to shift towards plant-based diets should consult with their physician and nutrition specialists.