5 Reasons To Drink Aloe Vera Juice Every Day; Recipe And How To Extract Aloe Vera Gel?

Aloe vera has been used as a medicinal herb for centuries. Rich in nutrients, it helps to improve digestion and boosts immunity. Aloe vera can also be applied topically; its gel can enhance one's skin, especially the face and hair.

Aloe vera has many health benefits that many of us are already aware of; however, few of us are aware of the health benefits of drinking aloe vera juice regularly. There are many reasons to drink aloe vera juice on a daily basis. It has numerous health benefits for your body [1].

The juice of aloe vera is a thick, gooey liquid made from the flesh of the leaves. It has historically been used both topically and internally. Here are 5 reasons to drink aloe vera juice every day and recipes to follow.

Reasons To Drink Aloe Vera Juice Every Day

Vitamins A, C, D, and E are abundant in aloe vera juice, as well as folic acid, niacin, copper, magnesium, calcium, potassium, zinc, sodium, and iron, as well as amino acids and beneficial enzymes. In addition, aloe vera juice has a number of health benefits. It contains folic acid, magnesium, calcium, potassium, zinc, sodium, iron, and certain beneficial enzymes [2].

Aside from helping the body detoxify, aloe vera juice also boosts the immune system through its antioxidant properties. In addition, a recent study demonstrated that aloe vera juice is beneficial for diabetics [3].

1. May help improve oral health

Regular consumption of aloe vera juice prevents tooth decay as well as relieves many teeth- and gum-related problems. Aloe vera juice can also serve as a mouthwash for cleaning teeth and gums [4].

2. Rejuvenates the body

In addition to refreshing the body, aloe vera juice also detoxifies the body, thereby reducing damage to the immune system. The minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins present in aloe vera juice aid in the elimination of toxins from the system [5].

3. Boosts immunity

Aside from enhancing the immune system and treating digestive disorders, aloe vera juice also works to improve the functioning of the circulatory system, leading to better overall health [5].

4. Aids digestion

Consuming aloe vera juice daily provides several health benefits, including better nutrient absorption in the small intestine, prevention of constipation and irritable bowel disease, and treatment of most digestive tract disorders [6].

5. May help manage cholesterol levels

Drinking aloe vera juice every day is a healthy way to prevent heart disease. Aloe vera juice reduces bad cholesterol levels, which can result in heart disease and myocardial infarction [7][8].

How To Make Aloe Vera Juice

Carefully peel the leaf's skin with a sharp knife.

Using a sharp knife, peel the yellow layer just beneath the rind and discard it.

The yellow layer can also be removed by gently bathing it in a solution containing one tablespoon (15ml) of white vinegar and one cup (8 oz) of water.

Once the skin has been shed, remove the yellow layers until you have a clear gel of Aloe Vera.

In a blender, combine 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel.

Add one cup of any citrus-based juice, such as orange or grapefruit.

How To Extract Aloe Vera Gel?