Raw Papaya Salad Benefits: Can It Aid Weight Loss?

Papayas are high in vitamin C and antioxidants. Certain compounds in papayas are believed to have anticancer properties and be beneficial for heart health [1].

Furthermore, green papaya offers many health benefits due to its high content of vitamins C, B, and E, as well as potassium, fiber, magnesium, and low calorie content.

Known as Som Tam, green papaya salad, or Thai papaya salad, raw papaya salad is not only delicious but also nutritious and healthy.

The fibre in raw papaya helps your body eliminate toxins and reduce acne, blemishes, and even pigmentation.

You can enhance your health by drinking raw papaya juice. The digestive tract as well as your colon can benefit from eating grated raw papaya.

Benefits Of Raw Papaya Salad

1. Enhances digestion

There are a number of reasons to consume raw papaya, including its high levels of enzymes such as papain, which is responsible for stimulating the secretion of gastric acids for digestion. Raw papaya also helps to maintain healthy gut bacteria, thus preventing stomach toxin buildup [2].

2. Reduces inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties of green papaya make it useful for treating asthma, osteoarthritis, gout, and rheumatoid arthritis patients as well as smokers whose lungs are inflamed. Green papaya juice is also useful for treating inflamed tonsils [3].

3. Prevents constipation

Various healthy enzymes present in raw papaya help to clean your stomach and provide you with a toxin-free digestive process by preventing constipation. Additionally, papaya regulates bowel movements as it is anti-parasitic and anti-amoebic in nature, and thus does not allow our stomach to accumulate unhealthy gas [4].

4. Aids weight loss

Although raw papaya does not specifically cause weight loss, it contains compounds that may help promote a healthy weight loss diet. Papayas are low in calories and good sources of fibre that are known to improve satiety [5][6].

Raw Papaya Salad: How To Make It?

Ingredients

2 papayas, unripe and firm

4 pieces lime, juiced

2 pieces chilli, red bird's eye or any kind

1 tablespoon dried shrimp

1/2 cup peanuts, unsalted

5 pieces plum tomatoes, sliced in two

2 cloves of garlic, skin removed

1 1/2 tablespoon fish sauce or soy sauce

1 1/2 tablespoon palm sugar, ordinary sugar

4 or 6 pieces of lettuce

Directions

Set aside the papaya after grating or shredding.

Squeeze and take juice out of limes, remove any seeds.

Depending on your preference, cut plum or cherry tomatoes

Remove the peanut shell, pound the peanut coarsely, and set aside.

Using a pestle and mortar, pound garlic and chillies, add tomatoes, lime juice, fish sauce, palm sugar, and the remaining ingredients, adding the grated or shredded green papaya until it becomes juicy.

Place all the ingredients in a large bowl or on individual small plates with lettuce leaves on top, and sprinkle crushed or pounded peanuts on top.

Add more of any of the ingredients if it needs more, or more chillies if you prefer a hot and spicy salad.

Is Raw Papaya Salad Good For Weight Loss?

Because papayas are a good source of fibre as well as being a good source of protein, papaya is excellent for weight loss. Since papaya is also a good source of fibre, it will keep you full for longer as well.

In consequence, you may consume fewer calories throughout the day. As previously mentioned, raw papaya does not specifically cause weight loss, but it contains compounds that may assist in weight loss.