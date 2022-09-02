Onam 2022: Is Avial Good For Weight Loss?

Now that you are well-versed in the history of avial let's take a look at its benefits and whether avial is a good weight loss food.

Is Avial Good For Weight Loss?

A mixture of various vegetables, Avial is made with coconut oil. Made from drumsticks, brinjal, coconut, carrot, curd, pumpkin and turmeric powder, avial is low in calories and packed with various nutrients. It contains vitamin A (pumpkin), fibre (drumsticks), beta-carotene (carrots), folic acid (beans) and so on [1].

First, let's get familiarised with the ingredients in avial:

Coconut: Coconut is a rich source of saturated fats; most are MCTs (Medium Chain Triglycerides), which are beneficial for weight loss. The coconut has high fibre content and a high amount of lauric acid, which improves cholesterol levels in the body [2].

The MCTs in coconut meat may promote feelings of fullness, calorie burning, and fat burning, all of which may support weight loss. Research suggests that coconut meat may aid weight loss. Coconut meat contains a high fibre content, which may help prevent overeating by increasing fullness.

Drumsticks: Drumsticks are low in calories and low in carbs. This high fibre content helps manage and prevent many diseases by adding bulk and slowing the release of sugar into the bloodstream. In addition, the elements found in drumsticks help reduce the fat formation and promote fat breakdown [3].

Red pumpkin: A pumpkin is a weight-loss-friendly food because you can consume more of it than other carb sources, such as rice and potatoes, while still taking in fewer calories. In addition, pumpkin is a good source of fibre, which can help you keep your hunger at bay [4].

French beans: There is a high concentration of folic acid in French beans. French beans are a good source of folic acid for pregnant women. French beans are also very low in calories and are suitable for those who wish to lose weight. Additionally, these beans contain minimal quantities of sodium, cholesterol, and saturated fat, making them the best natural aid for weight loss [5].

Carrots: The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in carrots can support immunity, reduce the risk of some cancers, promote wound healing, and improve digestive health when consumed as part of a balanced diet. A carrot is a weight loss-friendly vegetable that is liver-cleansing [6].