Indian Railways Best Foods List: How Healthy Are They?

"What's better than eating tasty treats or snacks at these stations? So spice up your upcoming train journey by exploring these Indian railway stations. Try some of these mouth-watering regional foods while waiting for your train. Now, we'll look at the most popular railway stations famous for local foods," the IRCTC site said.

Litti-Chokha at Patna Junction, Bihar

Fish Curry at Tatanagar Junction, Jharkhand

Aloo Chaat at New Delhi Railway Station

Aloo Tikki at Tundla Junction, Uttar Pradesh

Moong Dal Pakoda at Bareilly Junction, Uttar Pradesh

Lassi at Amritsar Junction, Punjab

Chole Bhature at Jalandhar City Junction, Punjab

Kadhi Kachori at Ajmer Junction, Rajasthan

Camel Milk Tea at Surendranagar Junction, Gujarat

Kanda Poha at Ratlam Junction, Madhya Pradesh

Batata Vada and Pav Bhaji at Mumbai Central, Maharashtra

Dal Vada and Idli at Vijayawada Junction, Andhra Pradesh

Ven Pongal and Utappam at Guntakal Junction, Andhra Pradesh

Rava Dosa at Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu

Pazham Pori at Ernakulam Junction, Kerala

Appam-Stew at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kerala

Kozhikode Halwa at Kozhikode Railway Station, Kerala

Now, let's check which of these are healthy.

Best Food To Eat At Indian Railway Stations: Are They Healthy?

1. Litti-Chokha at Patna Junction, Bihar

The litti is a stuffed whole wheat dough ball served with chokha, a mashed relish made with roasted eggplant, boiled or roasted potatoes, and roasted tomatoes.

A nutrient-dense, filling dish, litti chokha can be an excellent meal option if consumed in moderation. Since this meal is not high in calories, it is beneficial for weight management [1].

2. Fish Curry at Tatanagar Junction, Jharkhand

Fish curry at the railway station is an accurate representation of home cooking, and is served with rice, onions, tomatoes, and a coriander salad.

Fish curry, when prepared with less oil and salt, is a delicious way to include fish in a healthy diet. Fish is a great source of protein, coconut milk is loaded with healthy fats, and fresh herbs and spices provide vitamins and minerals [2].

3. Aloo Chaat at New Delhi Railway Station

In its home-made form, aloo chaat can be enjoyed as a healthy snack. Chaat is often characterised by unhealthy conditions - and that is where they get the bad rep from. This is the case with the aloo tikki too.

4. Moong Dal Pakoda at Bareilly Junction, Uttar Pradesh

A diverse range of nutrients can be found in moong dal, including high-quality proteins, high digestibility, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibre and essential fatty acids.

Moong dal pakoda may not be a healthy addition to one's diet, however.

5. Lassi at Amritsar Junction, Punjab

Aside from its delicious taste, lassi has a number of health benefits, including B-complex vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and folic acid when it is prepared under hygienic conditions [3].

6. Chole Bhature at Jalandhar City Junction, Punjab

In a single word, no!

7. Kadhi Kachori at Ajmer Junction, Rajasthan

No, kadhi kachori is not healthy. Here are the reasons - main ingredients used are plain flour (maida), moong dal, ghee in the dough, and oil to deep fry the kachori.

8. Camel Milk Tea at Surendranagar Junction, Gujarat

Several vitamins and minerals are found in camel milk, including Vitamin A, which helps prevent damage to your cells that can cause serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease [4].

9. Kanda Poha at Ratlam Junction, Madhya Pradesh

Kanda Poha/Pohe is a very popular Maharashtrian breakfast or tea time snack made from flattened/beaten rice topped with caramelised onions, green chillies, and peanuts.

Poha is a complete meal. In addition to being low in carbohydrates, it is high in iron, fibre, antioxidants and essential vitamins [5].

10. Batata Vada and Pav Bhaji at Mumbai Central, Maharashtra

No, both bata vada and pav bhaji are not healthy.

11. Dal Vada and Idli at Vijayawada Junction, Andhra Pradesh

Dal-vada is not a healthy food since it is deep-fried. It is made of chana dal, onions, ginger, coriander and Indian spices.

However, idlis are an excellent addition to heart-healthy nutrition since it is low in calories and fat [6].

12. Ven Pongal and Utappam at Guntakal Junction, Andhra Pradesh

A healthy food, ven pongal is made with equal parts rice and lentils. It is protein-rich and contains a moderate amount of ghee, an essential fat. Uttapam is a healthy food choice as it contains minimal fat and calories.

13. Rava Dosa at Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu

A rava dosa is low in carbs and calories, so it contributes to a proper balance of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients in the food. It is a good choice for those who wish to lose weight and adhere to a healthy diet [7].

14. Pazham Pori at Ernakulam Junction, Kerala

In Kerala, this evening snack item is made from ripened plantains known as nendram pazham, a local variety of banana. The bananas are dipped in a sweetened flour batter and fried until golden brown and crispy.

In addition to being relatively healthy, this version of pazhampori also uses wheat flour and jaggery in place of maida. However, pazham pori is not a healthy food.

15. Appam-Stew at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kerala

An appam or palappam made with rice flour is a South Indian Kerala style rice pancake made using rice flour, yeast, and coconut milk as the primary ingredients, and it is an extremely nutrient-dense dish with great health benefits [8].

Besides providing energy for metabolism with carbohydrates, rice also provides proteins for strong muscles.

16. Kozhikode Halwa at Kozhikode Railway Station, Kerala

Kozhikode Halwa is a jelly-like sweet made with coconut oil and flavored with fruits, nuts, and spices. It is not considered healthy food.

According to IRCTC, "if you are looking for the greatest station cafeteria in India, then go no further than Tatanagar Junction or Jamshedpur Railway station. You can find fresh fish in a homestyle dish prepared using a variety of flavourful spices. Then this fish curry is served with cooked rice, and onion, tomato, and coriander salad."

We would like to tell you that sometimes, savouring some unhealthy lip-smacking foods like those mentioned above is okay. But always remember to consume them in moderation.