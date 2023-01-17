7 Healthy Substitutes For Mayonnaise

Since the Kerala ban on mayonnaise made with raw eggs, the thick, creamy sauce have been in news. While limited consumption of hygienically made mayo won't adversely affect your health, mayonnaise in general is touted as an unhealthy food - and with enough reasons.

Mayonnaise is made from raw eggs, which can pose a risk of salmonella poisoning due to their raw state. In spite of the fact that mayonnaise contains vinegar or lemon juice, acids that may help keep some bacteria at bay, some studies have demonstrated that homemade mayonnaise may still contain salmonella bacteria despite the presence of different acidic compounds [1].

While proper use of mayonnaise is considered safe for your health, it is always a good idea to try some substitutes, right?

So, today, we will provide you with some healthy substitutes for mayonnaise. Take a look.

Don't Like Mayo? Try These Instead!

1. Hummus

The smooth texture of hummus and its rich flavour make it a versatile ingredient that can be substituted in many dishes for mayonnaise. In addition to being a highly nutritious food, it is also high in fibre, protein, and several micro-nutrients. It is possible, however, that hummus can be used in wraps and sandwiches as a substitute for mayonnaise.

2. Sour cream

Any recipe that calls for mayonnaise can be improved with a touch of sour cream. Additionally, it contains riboflavin, vitamin B12, and vitamin A in small amounts [2].

Whenever mayonnaise is required in a recipe, you can replace it with sour cream, simply by substituting an equal amount. Try adding it to salads, dips, sandwiches, and spreads to give your fluorite recipes a refreshing twist.

3. Tahini

Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds that is widely used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. Use tahini in place of mayonnaise to add some extra nutrients to your diet while freshening up pasta salads.

4. Pesto

Pine nuts, basil, garlic, cheese, and olive oil are the main ingredients of pesto, which is a paste-like sauce. Even though olive oil has a nuttier flavour than mayonnaise, it can be used in certain recipes to increase your intake of vitamin E, vitamin K, manganese, and monounsaturated fats [3].

Advertisement

5. Greek yoghurt

As well as being an excellent substitute for mayonnaise in many recipes, Greek yoghurt also contains phosphorus, vitamin A, calcium, and zinc, which are important micro-nutrients [4].

Recipes such as egg salad, chicken salad, or tuna salad can benefit from Greek yoghurt's thick, creamy texture. Additionally, you can use it as a substitute for mayonnaise in your favourite homemade salad dressing recipes to enhance their nutritional value and flavour.

6. Mustard

It is possible to substitute mustard for mayonnaise in wraps and sandwiches in order to reduce their calories. As a matter of fact, mustard contains less than 10 per cent as many calories as mayonnaise [5]. Honey mustard can be used as a sweet and tangy garnish for salads and sandwiches. Dijon mustard may be more suitable for some recipes.

7. Avocado

Avocados have a high content of heart-healthy fats, making them a great replacement for mayonnaise. Avocados also contain fibre, copper, folate, and vitamin E. You can substitute cubed or mashed avocado for mayonnaise in recipes such as tuna salad or chicken salad.

On A Final Note...

If you don't like mayonnaise or want to try something new instead of it, these healthy substitutes for mayonnaise are a great option!