Health And Environmental Benefits Of Kernza, A Super Grain Of The Future

Kernza, a perennial grain, has recently gained widespread interest due to the discovery of its remarkable health advantages and the possibility that it might completely transform the agricultural industry. [1]

It is an intermediate wheatgrass (Thinopyrum intermedium) that is grown to maturity and then harvested for its whole grain. Kernza is a relative of annual wheat and was traditionally cultivated all over the United States to feed animals. Domestication of this grain for human use was initiated in 2008 by a non-profit organisation named the Land Institute. A Washington Post food writer described it as "an ecologist's dream."

So why is Kernza crucial to the environment and human health? Also, where can one acquire some? Here are the details.

Taste Of Kernza

The grain has a pleasant nutty and sweet flavour; its kernel is small in size compared to wheat and contains more bran and fibre while containing fewer carbs. Kernza is ideal for cereals, bakeries, snacks and other commercial products. Also, Long Root Ale is the first beer created with Kernza. [2]

Health Benefits Of Kernza

Kernza contains eight times as much insoluble fibre as wheat and is high in protein and antioxidants. It has 18 grammes of fibre and 19.2 grammes of protein per 100 grammes (to compare, wheat has 10.8 grammes of fibre and 9.2 grammes of protein). Although it is not gluten-free, it contains less gluten than wheat. [3]

Kernza Benefits To The Environment

Kernza is a long-lasting grain, particularly grown as a "multi-functional" crop. Being a perennial grain, it must be replanted each year, causing the land to be stripped each time it is grown and harvested.

Perennial grains save farmers money by eliminating the need for tillage (which is also harmful for the environment because it releases carbon into the atmosphere) and planting so frequently. [4]

Also, because of Kernza's deep roots (more than 10 feet long), it prevents soil from erosion and overall enhances soil structure. Those long roots also pull toxic carbon (also known as greenhouse gas) from the air and trap it below, which directly mitigates climate change.

Perennial grains also help improve ecosystem nutrient retention, water infiltration, crop diversity, and water security.

To Conclude

Kernza will undoubtedly prove to be a super grain and the crop that farmers will utilise as a substitute to get rid of plants that can inevitably cause the erosion of bare soil that can pollute streams and rivers. Employing Kernza will not only revolutionise food production but also save the environment by safeguarding nature.