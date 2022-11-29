7 Foods That Have The Biggest Impact On Blood Sugar Levels

Glucose concentration in the blood is measured as a measure of blood sugar, also known as blood sugar level, blood sugar concentration, or blood glucose level.

People suffering from hyperglycaemia, or high blood sugar levels, can suffer from type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, among others [1].

When blood sugar (glucose) levels are low, hypoglycaemia causes blurred vision, difficulty concentrating, confused thinking, slurred speech, numbness, and drowsiness. In the event that blood glucose remains low for an extended period, it can lead to seizures, coma, and sometimes death if the brain is starved of glucose [2].

This article focuses on foods that have the biggest impact on blood sugar levels, and those at risk (especially diabetics) should avoid them.

Foods That Have The Biggest Impact On Blood Sugar Levels

There is no doubt that carbohydrates cause blood sugar levels to rise in people with type 2 diabetes the most. Many foods, even healthy ones, can cause blood sugar levels to rise in people with type 2 diabetes. Here is a list of foods that have the biggest impact on blood sugar levels [3].

Advertisement

1. White grains

Foods containing white grains, such as white bread, pasta, and rice, are examples of refined carbohydrates, which means the fibre has been removed during processing. As a result, these foods can directly affect your blood sugar levels.

2. Sugar-sweetened beverages

Taking sweetened beverages can make it extremely difficult to control your blood sugar levels. In addition to containing excessive amounts of sugar, these beverages contain virtually no protein, fat, or fibre. Further, these drinks do not aid in satiety, and most individuals would prefer to eat something that will raise their blood sugar in order to gain some feeling of fullness [4].

3. Fruit-flavoured yoghurt

When it comes to yoghurt, plain yoghurt can be a good choice for people with diabetes. However, fruit-flavoured yoghurt is a very different story. Flavoured yoghurts are typically made with non-fat or low-fat milk and are an excellent source of carbs and sugar, which can negatively impact blood sugar levels [5].

4. Sweetened breakfast cereals

Cereal is one of the worst ways to start your day if you have diabetes. Most cereals are highly processed and contain far more carbohydrates than many people realize, which directly converts to sugar.

5. Potatoes

One study found that women who ate a large amount of potatoes raised their risk of diabetes in the same way that soda causes blood sugar to rise. Potatoes belong to the high GI category and a cup of them can have the same effect on your blood sugar as a can of soda would [6].

6. Oat milk

Oat milk contains a specific type of sugar called maltose, which is unique in that it has a high glycaemic index. When compared to other types of carbohydrates, maltose raises blood sugar quickly [7].

7. Fruits

Some commonly eaten fruits, such as figs, grapes, mangoes, cherries, and bananas, may raise blood sugar levels more quickly than others as a result of their carbohydrates and natural sugars called fructose. Eat them in moderation and at a serving size of one small fruit or 1/2 cup, as recommended.

On A Final Note...

Carbohydrates are necessary for people with diabetes, and they may consume sugars and starches, however, they should be consumed in small amounts throughout the day, and portions should be adjusted accordingly. You may be required to consume carbohydrates consistently at each meal if you are taking some medications used to treat diabetes. Try to eat the above-mentioned foods in moderation.