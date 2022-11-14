Five Leafy Vegetables That Are A Must Add To Your Diet, Esp If You Are Over 30

A healthy diet includes a variety of vegetables and fruits, and variety is as important as quantity. Research shows that getting at least five portions of a variety of fruits and vegetables daily has significant health benefits.

A diet rich in vegetables and fruits can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, prevent some forms of cancer, lower the risk of eye and digestive problems, and improve blood sugar levels, which can contribute to weight loss. Including non-starchy vegetables and fruits like apples, pears, and green leafy vegetables in your diet may even help you lose weight [1].

Leafy vegetables are one of the healthiest groups of veggies out there. Many of these leaves are already a part of the Indian diet [2] [3] . For example, spinach is a green leafy vegetable that has always been used as an ingredient in many Indian dishes such as saag paneer, dal palak etc.

This article will discuss five leafy vegetables that are a must add to your diet, especially if you are over 30. Read on to know if you already have it in your diet; if not, it's time to add them.

5 Leafy Vegetables That Are A Must Add To Your Diet

1. Watercress

Jalakumbhee and ashali are some of the names by which you can find watercress in India. Packed with nutrients that help boost immunity and prevent cancer, watercress stands out as a superfood with multiple benefits. Simply put, watercress contains more iron than spinach, more vitamin C than oranges and more calcium than a glass of milk [4].

Fresh watercress is available more frequently in the warmer months, usually from April to September. It is a crunchy, light leaf that tastes peppery and bright and can be used to make salads, juices, soups, and more.

2. Thyme

Thyme is a greatly beneficial herb for digestion. It is particularly useful for digesting red meat. It also helps improve bowel movements and avoids flatulence. In addition, thyme is packed with vitamin C and is a good source of vitamin A [5].

In addition to its antibacterial and fungal properties, thyme contains chemicals that may be beneficial for treating bacterial and fungal infections. It may also relieve coughing and be an antioxidant in nature.

3. Mustard greens

Mustard greens are a popular green leafy vegetable in India. These mustard plant leaves have a spicy flavour, have lots of vitamin A that help improves skin and eyes health, and are also rich in antioxidants [6].

The nutritional content of mustard greens is influenced by the way they are prepared. Prepared mustard greens have higher levels of vitamin K, vitamin A, and copper but lower levels of vitamin C and E.

4. Basil leaves

Also known as Saint Joseph's wort, basil is the world's most sacred, healthiest and most effective medicinal Ayurvedic herb. The queen of herbs is packed with medicinal values and nutrients. There are around 35 different basil species, and the most common among them is the holy herb, which can cure more than 300 different ailments [7][8].

Holy basil can be used in a variety of ways. You can cook with it, take it as a supplement, or make tea.

5. Brokali Apollo

This could be a new one for most of you. Brokali Apollo is a hybrid cultivar derived from a cross between broccoli and Chinese kale, which produces tender and tasty stems similar to sprouting broccoli [9][10].

Kale and broccoli both belong to the brassica family, so their combination makes sense; they each contain anti-inflammatory glucosinolates, vitamin K, and vitamin C.

On A Final Note...

Keep in mind to avoid overcooking these leaves, as that will reduce the water content and its overall health quotient.