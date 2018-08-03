International Beer Day: Everything You Need To Know About Beer

Every year 5th August is celebrated as International Beer Day, a global celebration that takes place in breweries, and pubs all around the world. Today is a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to your brewers and bartenders.

From 2007 to 2012, International Beer Day was observed on 5 August. In 2012, the founders of International Beer Day conducted a poll of their fans and decided to move the holiday to the first Friday of August.

What Is The Nutritional Value Of Beer?

Beer is made from natural ingredients such as malt cereals, hops, yeast and water. Due to these ingredients, beer contains vitamins, minerals, polyphenols and fibre. Vitamins like thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, folate, pyridoxine, and cobalamin are present in beer. The minerals in beer include calcium, copper, iron, potassium, manganese, silicon, sodium, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium and zinc.

Interesting Facts About Beer You Didn't Know

International Beer Day was first celebrated in August 2008.

It is celebrated in over 200 cities globally.

Anything that you eat tastes better with beer.

Types Of Beer

The difference in the types of beer is because of the type of yeasts used to ferment it. That's the reason each beer tastes different.

Let's discuss each type here:

1. Lager beer is made with bottom-fermenting yeast that has a lower tolerance to alcohol. This type of beer taste light and a little malty.

2. India pale ales (IPA) are bitter in taste and contain high levels of alcohol. Some may taste citrus in flavour and some strong and bitter.

3. Pilsner is made with neutral and hard water, which is golden in colour with a dry, crisp and bitter flavour.

4. Stout beers are dark and crafted with roasted malt.

5. Porter beers are dark in colour because of the ingredients used like chocolate or other dark-roasted malts.

6. Belgian style beers have sweet, fruity and spicy flavours with high alcohol content and low bitterness.

7. Wheat beers are made from the ingredient wheat, which gives the beverage a light colour and an average alcohol level makes it suitable for drinking during the summer.

8. Sour beer is made with fruits like cherry, raspberry or peach. And the flavour is sweet and sour.

Difference Between Alcoholic And Non-alcoholic Beer

Alcoholic beers contain some amount of alcohol in them and non-alcoholic beer contains very little alcohol which is about 0.05 per cent.

Non-alcoholic beer tastes slightly similar to alcoholic beer, but the brewing process is different.

Let's discuss its impacts on your health.

Beer And Alcohol

Beer has alcohol and when drunk in moderation, it can show positive health effects. Out of all the alcoholic beverages, beer is a beverage with a relatively low percentage of alcohol which is an average of 4 to 5 per cent. In a study, moderate drinking means 7 pints of regular beer.

Drinking more than the required quantity increases the risk of many heart problems which include heart failure, cardiac arrest and stroke, according to the researchers. But, drinking in moderate amounts can be good for your cardiovascular system.

Beer And Cardiovascular Disease

Beer is considered good for the heart and blood vessels due to the presence of alcohol. Scientific evidence shows that consumption of 15-30 g of alcohol daily can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by 25 per cent. According to WebMD, researchers at the University of Cambridge and University College London investigated the association between alcohol consumption and 12 cardiovascular diseases.

They found that moderate drinkers had a lowered risk of heart attack by 32 per cent, lowered risk of sudden cardiac arrest by 56 per cent, 12 per cent decreased risk of ischemic stroke and 24 per cent lowered risk of heart failure.

Consumption of beer has also been linked to HDL cholesterol (good), improved insulin sensitivity, and reduces blood clotting.

Beer And Weight Management

People believe that alcohol beverages are known to cause weight gain, beer in particular, especially around the abdomen. However, scientific evidence isn't clear. In beer, two-third of the calories come from alcohol and about one-third comes from carbohydrates.

Beer And Diabetes

According to beer and health, moderate beer consumption for up to 24 g per day can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes by 30 per cent. It also increases adiponectin levels and insulin sensitivity.

Beer And Bone Health

Light to moderate consumption of beer might lower the risk of osteoporosis by increasing bone mineral density. It is due to the presence of the mineral silicon, a key ingredient responsible for increasing bone mineral density. The beers which contain high levels of malted barley and hops are high in silicon.

So, all the beer lovers, celebrate International Beer Day with your friends!

