Measles Prevention Through Mumbai Authorities Dharavi Model: Details

According to health experts, measles is a major cause of diarrhoea, pneumonia, and lowered immunity; among other conditions, measles causes children to be entangled in a spiral of illnesses and malnutrition [2].

Measles Prevention Through Dharavi Model

Dr Virendra Mohite, the medical officer of health (MOH), and Assistant Commissioner Prashant Sapkale have acted swiftly to address the measles outbreak.

The Mahim Dharavi General Practitioners' Association, which championed the cause of slum dwellers during the first wave of the COVID epidemic, has recruited 450 medical practitioners, 268 anganwadi workers, and 69 school employees to fight the measles virus [3].

"We have the progressive data from September 15. Out of 2,15,628 houses surveyed, we found 59 fever cases with rashes during a house-to-house survey. Five of them were diagnosed as positive. All of them have recovered. There is no hospitalisation of such patients, and no death was recorded in Dharavi," Dr Mohite said.

1. Approximately 5 lakh people live in Dharavi, and 46,000 children between the ages of 0 and 5 live in five health centres, each providing health care to 1 lakh people.

2. The health post consists of one assistant medical officer and an ANM, a coordinator with community health volunteers (CHVs) and Asha workers working under them, who monitor a group of three thousand people each day.