WHO Publishes First-Ever List Of Fungal Pathogens: What You Should Know

The World Health Organization has compiled the first-ever list of fungal pathogens posing the greatest threat to human health, warning that some strains are becoming increasingly drug-resistant and more common [1].

According to the United Nations, fungal infections are on the rise and are becoming increasingly resistant to treatment. Similar lists are also available for viruses and bacteria. The lack of attention paid to the danger in the past has caused huge gaps in knowledge and a lack of surveillance, treatments, and diagnostics [2].

"Emerging from the shadows of the bacterial antimicrobial resistance pandemic, fungal infections are growing, and are ever more resistant to treatments, becoming a public health concern worldwide", said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) [3].

Here are the important points:

1. According to the WHO, the Fungal Priority Pathogens List (FPPL) is the first global effort to systematically prioritise fungal pathogens, given the unmet research and development (R&D) needs and perceived importance of these pathogens for public health.

2. A growing body of evidence indicates that fungal diseases are becoming more prevalent worldwide as a result of global warming, as well as an increase in international travel and trade.

3. During the COVID-19 pandemic, invasive fungal infections have increased significantly among hospitalised patients.

4. Experts ranked fungal pathogens based on the fungus's impact on public health and how much research and development it has received.

There are three priority categories on the WHO FPPL list: critical, medium and high.

The critical group of bacteria includes Candida auris, which is highly drug-resistant and has caused several outbreaks in hospitals around the world, as well as Cryptococcus neoformans, Aspergillus fumigatus, and Candida albicans.

The medium group contains several other fungi, including Coccidioides spp. and Cryptococcus gattii [4].

The high group includes several other fungi from the Candida family as well as others such as Mucorales, a group which contains the fungi that cause mucormycosis, or "black fungus," a severe infection which spreads rapidly among seriously ill individuals - particularly in India - during COVID-19.

The Risk of Fungal Infections

People can get sick from fungi, although there is only a small number that are capable of causing illness. Moulds, yeasts, and mushrooms belong to the fungus family [5].

Fungi can cause many types of illnesses, such as:

Asthma or allergies

Rashes or infections on the skin and nails

Lung infections (pneumonia) with symptoms similar to the flu or tuberculosis

Bloodstream infections

Meningitis

Who Is At Risk Of Fungal Infections?

Even healthy individuals are vulnerable to fungal infections. This is because fungi are commonly found in the environment, and people are exposed to fungal spores every day without getting sick. However, people with weakened immune systems are more likely to become infected by these fungi [6].

Several fungal infections, such as skin, nail, and vaginal yeast infections, are not harmful to the body. However, some infections are more serious, such as Valley fever or histoplasmosis, which are likely to occur in certain areas where people live or visit.

How To Prevent Fungal Infections?

A fungal infection can be uncomfortable or even painful. In some situations, they may require weeks or months to treat effectively. If you suspect that you may have a fungal infection, see your doctor. They will diagnose the type of infection and prescribe an appropriate antifungal medication. To avoid fungal infections, it is also important to maintain good hygiene [7][8].

On A Final Note...

Experts believe that with the Fungal Priority Pathogen List release, policymakers should now have guidelines in place to assist them in identifying the invasive fungal pathogens of greatest priority.