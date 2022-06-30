Shenaz Treasury Diagnosed With Prosopagnosia; Know About The Condition That Causes Face Blindness

Prosopagnosia - also known as face blindness - is the inability to recognise faces. It is a brain disorder in which a person may find it difficult to distinguish the faces of strangers. Some people may even have difficulty recognising familiar faces [1].

It is estimated that approximately 2 per cent of the population suffers from this condition. People with face blindness are often affected from birth and experience this condition most of their lives. Therefore, it can significantly affect one's quality of life.

The condition is also known as facial/visual agnosia. German neurosurgeon Joachim Bodamer coined the term prosopagnosia in 1947 in a landmark paper that described the case of two people who were unable to recognise faces. A person can typically recognise and remember more than 5000 faces throughout their lifetime [2].

There are two types of prosopagnosia [3]:

Developmental prosopagnosia: A person with prosopagnosia without brain damage. Many studies have suggested that as many as one in fifty people may have developmental prosopagnosia.

Acquired prosopagnosia: After a stroke or traumatic head injury, a person may develop prosopagnosia due to brain damage. Acquired prosopagnosia is rare.

It is believed that abnormalities and impairments cause prosopagnosia or damage to a fold in the brain called the right fusiform gyrus. This area of the brain plays an important role in coordinating the neural systems involved in facial memory and perception [4].

In the past, most cases of prosopagnosia were believed to occur following a traumatic brain injury (acquired prosopagnosia). However, research has found that more individuals have prosopagnosia without having brain damage (developmental prosopagnosia) than was initially believed.

Face blindness is not caused by impaired vision, learning disabilities, or memory loss. Instead, it is a specific problem with recognising faces instead of a memory problem of being unable to remember the individual.

What Are The Symptoms Of Prosopagnosia?

Face blindness is characterised by an inability to distinguish between faces or recognise them. This may make forming relationships more challenging in a professional and personal setting. For individuals with face blindness, it may be extremely difficult to identify someone who appears in a different setting or context than the one they are used to [5].

Advertisement Advertisement

Prosopagnosia affects more than just the occasional forgetting of names; it is a constant and recurring problem [6].

How Is Prosopagnosia Diagnosed?

If you have difficulty recognising faces, your physician will refer you to a neurologist. Your neurologist may ask you to take an assessment to evaluate your ability to recognise facial features. Your neurologist may assess your ability to [7]: