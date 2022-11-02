International Stress Awareness Day: What Is Stress Constipation? How To Manage It

International Stress Awareness Day is observed on every first Wednesday of November. Stress Awareness Day 2022 will be observed on 2 November. It is intended to remind people not to stress over things beyond their control, which are out of their control. This day aims to raise awareness about chronic stress and how it can be managed and prevented.

Also termed National Stress Awareness Day, the day is sponsored by the International Stress Management Association (ISMA), a registered charity promoting awareness of stress and best practices for stress management, well-being, and performance that are recognized nationally and internationally.

The theme for National Stress Awareness Day 2022 is "Building Resilience and Reducing Stress Together."

According to their official website, "ISMA, UK extends a warm invitation to anyone who believes in working together to achieve these aims to join us in making International Stress Awareness Week a high-impact event that delivers on its mission, raising awareness of stress around the world for over 24 years," [1].

A recent study indicates that 74 per cent of Indians are stressed. Moreover, several mental health experts have observed that stress and anxiety have increased since the pandemic struck India over nine months ago, followed by an unprecedented lockdown. Although minor stress levels can be managed, long-term stress has been linked to cardiovascular disease, depression, and even the common cold [2].

Furthermore, researchers have identified several connections between the brain and stomach that may cause constipation symptoms [3]. And stress can cause constipation, medically termed stress constipation.

A person with constipation has difficulty passing stool or has a limited number of bowel movements. In addition to dehydration, inactivity, and a poor diet, constipation can also be caused by stress. Psychological stress can also lead to constipation. Somatic (physical) symptoms result when psychological stress leads to physical symptoms.

A person's stomach and bowels may be affected by thoughts and emotions triggered by stress, or the reverse can be true. What happens in the gut can lead to long-term stress and upset. Chronic constipation, diarrhoea, and other bowel conditions may trigger anxiety, resulting in a vicious cycle [4].

How Does Stress Cause Constipation?

In addition, when someone is stressed, they are likely to eat an unhealthy diet, get less exercise or sleep, or forget to stay hydrated, leading to constipation.

Studies have shown that the following factors may cause stress constipation:

Reason 1: When stressed, the body releases corticotrophin-releasing factor (CRF) in the bowels. This hormone can slow down your intestines, making them inflamed and thereby resulting in stress constipation [5].

Reason 2: A hormone known as epinephrine is released by the adrenal glands during stressful situations, which plays a significant role in the fight-or-flight response. As a result, intestinal movement slows down, and constipation may occur as blood is diverted from the intestines to vital organs, such as the heart, lungs, and brain [6].

Reason 3: Constipation is a common complaint experienced by people who suffer from stress. Stress increases intestinal openings, allowing inflammatory compounds into the intestines [7].

Reason 4: There is some evidence that stress may harm the normal healthy bacteria in the gut. Research has not confirmed this theory, but many people believe that stress may be responsible for reducing the number of healthy gut bacteria in the body [8].

How To Manage Stress Constipation?

Below are some ways to manage stress constipation [9][10].

Improved diet, consuming more fibre, and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to relieve constipation.

Physical activity also contributes to the relief of constipation because it promotes movement in the intestines, which reduces stress levels throughout the day.

Stress can also be relieved by meditation, yoga, journaling, reading a book, and listening to peaceful music.

Consuming alcohol, cigarettes, or foods high in sugar and fat can all increase the risk of constipation and stress. Avoiding or limiting these items may help alleviate both symptoms.

Additionally, gentle laxatives, stool softeners, or prescription medications may be helpful. However, these treatments do not address the underlying cause of constipation. In addition, they can affect the body's ability to eliminate stool naturally if used for a prolonged period.

People with a history of trauma or mental health conditions, such as depression or anxiety, may find professional therapy helpful in identifying stress sources contributing to constipation.

It is important not to rush when going to the bathroom. By allowing time for the need to go to develop, a person may feel less stressed.

On A Final Note...

Despite advances in research, there is still much to be learned regarding the effects of stress hormones on the body. Therefore, research into stress hormones is ongoing.