Nipple Problems In Women: Signs To Watch Out For

One of the main breast issues that women face, aside from cancer, are nipple problems. They may be caused by illnesses or irritants in the environment [1].

Generally, nipple problems are caused by illnesses or irritants in the environment in which you live. There is evidence that most nipple problems today are not related to breast cancer.

In addition, it is critical that you do not disregard any of these nipple problems as they may indicate a serious underlying condition that needs to be treated by a specialist at the earliest opportunity. It is important to note that males can also suffer from nipple problems, including those involving the milk ducts [2].

Nipple problems are not always related to breast cancer, but they can indicate a serious underlying condition. If you experience discharge from the breasts and are not pregnant or breastfeeding, you should see a doctor.

Advertisement

This article addresses symptoms of nipple problems in women.

Nipple Problems In Women

Nipple health issues can be caused by a variety of medical conditions, including infections in the breast tissue, benign (noncancerous) tumours, hypothyroidism (under-active thyroid), pituitary gland tumours, and, in rare cases, Paget's disease of the breast. The problem of nipple discharge is common in older women, especially after pregnancy. Therefore, here are some examples of nipple problems that older women may suffer from:

1. Scaly nipples

You may have eczema if your nipples are itchy, scaly and cracked. Eczema is not a serious skin condition, and it can be successfully treated with a cream. The infected area should not be itched, as it could cause further damage to the skin and, in some cases, lead to an infection in the area [3].

2. Nipple discharge

It is common for women who have had children to experience nipple discharge. However, when the excreted fluid is bloodstained, this can indicate breast cancer, one of the most dangerous nipple problems. Whenever there are signs of breast cancer, it is best to seek medical assistance [4].

3. Nipple sores

Approximately ninety percent of all women suffer from this nipple problem, in which the nipples become sore and highly sensitive to touch. This is a minor, non-alarming breast condition that usually worsens during periods and during menopause [5]. You should seek medical advice immediately, however, if you observe redness and abnormal skin discolouration in the area.

4. Hairy nipples

You may be suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) if you develop hair around your nipple. In order to treat this condition at the earliest, a full abdominal scan should be performed. Hairy nipples are not alarming and can be removed with tweezers.

5. Inverted nipples

The inversion of your nipples is nothing to be concerned about, as it is a common problem that is seen in the majority of women [6]. However, the inversion of your nipples for no apparent reason could be a sign of cancer underneath it and you should contact your physician immediately.

6. Extra nipples

Both men and women suffer from extra nipples, which are not formed like the regular nipples and, in most cases, these nipples are not harmful to the health [7].

Symptoms Of Nipple Problems In Women

Symptoms include discharge, such as pus, or a clear, watery fluid. If you experience pain, itchiness, or swelling in your nipples, consult your physician as soon as possible.

Additionally, you may notice changes in the shape of your nipple or areola, which is the skin around your nipple. These changes may include puckering or dimples. Always consult your physician if you notice these changes.

The fluctuation in hormone levels during the menstrual cycle can cause discomfort in women for a few days. It is recommended that you consult your doctor if you experience this problem [8].

On A Final Note...

It is important to pay attention to the signs or symptoms of nipple problems. Redness on the breast skin, rash, abnormal acne, lumps, and skin discolouration are some of the nipple problem signs that you should not ignore.