Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Autoimmune Condition Myositis: Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in her Instagram post on Saturday, revealed she had been diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition. As part of her response to the overwhelming response to the trailer for her upcoming movie Yashoda, the actress opened up about her condition.
Myositis refers to any condition resulting in inflammation of the muscles. It is a group of rare conditions known as myositis. Myositis symptoms include weakness, swelling, and pain. The term myositis literally means muscle inflammation.
In most cases, myositis is caused by a malfunction of the immune system, which attacks healthy tissue. Myositis can plague both children and adults, although women are more likely to suffer from it than men [1][2].
What Are The Types Of Myositis?
Myositis can be classified into a variety of types, with the following being the most common [3]:
- Polymyositis affects several muscles, primarily shoulders, hips, and thighs. It tends to affect older women and people with a family history of the condition.
- Dermatomyositis affects several muscles and causes a rash. It's more common in women and can also affect kids (juvenile dermatomyositis).
- IBM (inclusion body myositis) causes weakness in the thigh muscles, forearm muscles and muscles below the knee. It can also cause problems swallowing (dysphagia). IBM is more common in men.
What Causes Myositis?
An autoimmune condition, myositis is believed to cause the body to attack the muscles. Most cases have no known cause, although injuries and infections may contribute.
According to some researchers, myositis may also be caused by the following [4]:
- Inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus
- Rhabdomyolysis occurs when muscles break down quickly.
- When you exercise vigorously, you can experience muscle pain, swelling, and weakness. Inflammation contributes to these symptoms, technically making them a form of myositis.
- Viruses such as the common cold, influenza, and HIV
- Toxicity of drugs [5]
Several drugs can cause myositis or myopathy, including:
- Statins
- Colchicine
- Hydroxychloroquine
- Cocaine
- Alcohol
What Are The Symptoms Of Myositis?
Muscle weakness is the main symptom of myositis, which may be apparent or may only be discovered via testing. Muscle pain (myalgias) may also be present or not.
Here are some of the most common symptoms of myositis [6]:
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Scaly, dry, or rough skin
- Gottron's papules or Gottron's sign (bumps over the knuckles, elbows, and knees, often with raised, scaly breakouts)
- Weakness in the neck, hip, back, and shoulder muscles
- Joint inflammation
- Nail-bed abnormalities
- Irregular heartbeat
- Gastrointestinal ulcers
- Difficulty walking and tripping and loss of balance
- Diminished deep tendon reflexes
- A reddish-purple rash over the eyelids or joints, sometimes resembling a heliotrope flower
- Moodiness or irritability
- Stomachaches
- Motor function difficulties
- Trouble lifting the head
- Trouble swallowing
- Muscle and joint pain
- Hoarse-sounding voice
- Trouble rising from a seated position
- Chronic dry cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Weight loss
A myositis patient may experience other symptoms aside from the symptoms associated with dermatomyositis, polymyositis, necrotizing myopathy, or inclusion body myositis.
What Are The Complications Of Myositis?
The following are some of the complications that may occur as a result of or in conjunction with myositis [7]:
- Antisynthetase syndrome
- Calcinosis
- Cancer-associated myositis
- Cardiovascular disease
- Dysphagia
- Infection
- Interstitial Lung Disease
- Overlapping autoimmune diseases
- Rhabdomyolysis
How Is Myositis Diagnosed?
Due to myositis' rare nature and the fact that the primary symptoms of myositis are muscle weakness and fatigue, it can be difficult to diagnose myositis [8].
In order to aid in the diagnosis, physicians may utilize any of the following:
- Physical examination
- Muscle biopsy
- Electromyography
- Magnetic resonance imaging
- Nerve conduction study
- Blood tests to determine CPK levels
- Antinuclear antibody blood test
- Myositis-specific antibody panel blood test
- Genetic testing
What Is The Treatment For Myositis?
Myositis can be treated with a variety of medications, including anti-inflammatory drugs and immunosuppressants [9].
The nature of this disease may require several changes in your therapy before your doctor can determine the best course of action for you. Be patient while working with your physician until you achieve the best course of action.
In order to prevent muscle atrophy, physical therapy, exercise, stretching, and yoga can be used to maintain muscle strength and flexibility [10].
On A Final Note...
In general, myositis does not have a cure. Some patients may require a cane, walker, or wheelchair. If left untreated, myositis may cause morbidity and even death.
It should be noted, however, that some people are able to manage their symptoms well. Some may even experience partial or complete remission.