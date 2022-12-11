First Time In Cancer History: Drug With 100% Success Rate In Clinical Trials

Colorectal cancer, a combined term combining colon cancer and rectal cancer, a disease that occurs in the rectum, is sometimes referred to as colon cancer. It is highly treatable and often curable colon cancer when it is localized to the bowels.

Surgery is the primary method of treatment and results in a cure in approximately 50% of cases. However, recurrence after surgery is a major concern and frequently leads to death [1].

In a first, a new drug being tested for colorectal cancer has left doctors stunned after showing a 100 per cent success rate in clinical trials [2]. Medical experts are now pointing out that complete remission in every single patient is "unheard of".

First Time In Cancer History, Drug With 100% Success

Here are the important points from the study:

Point 1: In a very small trial conducted by doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, dostarlimab was given to patients for six months. Each of their tumours disappeared as a result of the drug.

Advertisement

Point 2: Upon the completion of a 12-month drug trial of Dostarlimab, a drug containing laboratory-produced molecules that serve as replacement antibodies in the human body, researchers were stunned when all 18 rectal cancer patients were deemed to be in remission. This was 'the first time this has occurred in the history of cancer'.

Point 3: The drug in question belongs to a class of drugs referred to as immune checkpoint inhibitors. These are immunotherapy medicines that essentially work by assisting the body's immune system rather than directly attacking the cancer itself. Despite having been around for quite some time for melanoma and other cancers, these drugs have not been included in the routine treatment of colorectal cancers until relatively recently [3][4].

Point 4: Physical examinations, endoscopies, PET scans, and MRI scans were conducted by doctors and no evidence of cancer was found.

Point 5: The researchers concluded that the types of side effects patients experienced were very, very few in this study - in fact, they were surprisingly few. Most people did not experience any severe adverse effects.

On A Final Note...

Despite the fact that only 18 people were enrolled in the study and much more needs to be learned about how the treatment worked, some scientists say this is the first time in the history of cancer research that such results have been achieved.