Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Her Epilepsy Diagnosis During National Epilepsy Awareness Month

As someone who suffers from epilepsy, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dangal fame, raised awareness of the disease on social media in the event of National Epilepsy Awareness Month. On Sunday, 13 November, she shared her experience, asking others who suffer from epilepsy to do the same.

"It's epilepsy month. Share your story, struggle, challenges Or just ask. "

Additionally, Fatima said that since she discovered the condition, she has not hidden it from her directors. She explained that she tells every filmmaker before signing a project about her condition.

Her fear of the disease has now been overcome with the support of directors, friends and colleagues within the industry. The actress further commented that she had received immense support from all of these people.

"I came to know about my epilepsy while shooting for Dangal. I had an episode during practice, lost my senses and opened my eyes in the hospital. I kept ignoring it for the first five years. But now I have to be careful about it," shared the actress who was recently seen in Anil Kapoor's Thar and the lovable Lali in Modern Love Mumbai.

What Is Epilepsy?

A neurological disorder, epilepsy affects normal brain activity and causes it to become abnormal, which results in seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations and loss of awareness [1][2].

A common neurological disorder, epilepsy affects 65 million people around the world. It is estimated that there are more than 10 million persons with epilepsy (PWE) in India, and various studies point out that the overall prevalence of epilepsy in India is 5.59-10 per 1000 people [3].

In 50 per cent of the people, there is no specific identifiable cause, and in the other half, the condition may be linked to various factors such as genetic influences, serious illnesses, vascular diseases, maternal drug abuse etc.

In most people, epilepsy can be managed. The treatment for you will be based on the severity of your symptoms, your health, and your response to therapy [4][5].

On A Final Note...

Epilepsy is more common in young children and older adults and occurs slightly more in males than in females. There's no cure for epilepsy, but medications can manage the disorder. Epilepsy can develop at any age. However, diagnosis usually occurs in early childhood or after age 60.