According to a newly published study in the journal Lancet, covid-19 patients are at an elevated risk of neurological and psychiatric conditions like dementia, epilepsy and brain fog, after two years of contracting the infection, compared to other respiratory infections. [1]

The study was conducted based on data extracted from the TriNetX electronic health record network that contains healthcare details of around 89 million patients around the world.

Neurological Conditions And Covid-19

According to the study, the risk of neurological and psychiatric conditions within the first two years following diagnosis differs between Covid-19 variants and among different age groups like children (

The risks of around 14 psychiatric and neurological health conditions were diagnosed after the Covid-19 infection. Around 14 lakh patients were selected who had a recorded Covid-19 diagnosis. They were compared with around 12 lacs patients with another respiratory infection.

The risk outcomes of COVID-19 varied significantly across the entire population. After six months, an increased risk of psychiatric disorders like mood disorders and anxiety was seen, along with cognitive deficits like dementia, brain fog and seizures up to the end of two years.

Children were seen at a lower risk of mood disorders after six months but were found to be at an increased risk of cognitive deficits, intracranial haemorrhage, stroke and plexus disorders. Adults with a history of COVID-19 infection were found to be at an increased risk of cognitive deficits and muscle diseases. Some older adults who have been diagnosed with epilepsy or dementia subsequently die. [2]

Also, with the emergence of the delta variant, an increased risk of ischaemic stroke, seizures, insomnia and anxiety disorders was seen in the infected individuals, followed by an increase in their mortality rates. With the emergence of omicron, the death rate was lowered but the psychiatric and neurological outcomes remained the same.

Understanding From The Study

From the study, it is clear that children were at lower risk of psychiatric and neurological outcomes that may arise as COVID-19 complications after two years of the infection. Also, the increased cases of anxiety and mood disorders in adults and older people were short-lived.

However, with the possibility of increased neurological and psychiatric-based complications in a large population, the burden on healthcare may increase, even though the COVID-19 variants are less severe in some ways.