Common COVID Symptoms In Fully Vaccinated Individuals: What You Should Know

A total of 4,46,53,592 Covid-19 cases have been reported in India, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Monday, following 1,326 new Coronavirus infections reported in a single day.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the country's active Covid-19 cases declined to 17,912 in the past 24 hours, adding eight new fatalities to the death toll of 5,29,024.

COVID Vaccines have reduced the adverse effects of SAR-COV-2 virus infection. However, vaccines are not a concrete solution that will prevent Coronavirus infections entirely. The deadly virus may still cause mild to moderate symptoms, while others may suffer severe symptoms.

The findings of a recent study indicate that those who have received both doses of the vaccine are more likely to exhibit signs of breakthrough COVID.

3. In the study, 74 per cent of the total cases were observed in individuals who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which generally resulted in mild or moderate cases.

4. In the study, 39 individuals were examined, including 16 vaccinated individuals who tested positive for COVID and 23 vaccinated individuals who tested negative. The volunteers were primarily white and male. They found that the number of vaccinated infected individuals was younger than the number of vaccinated uninfected individuals.

The symptoms reported by those who tested positive and showed symptoms were almost common.

Here are the common covid symptoms in fully vaccinated individuals, according to the study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine:

According to the study, respiratory symptoms are among the most common symptoms reported by fully vaccinated individuals. These symptoms include the following:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Persistent cough

Sneezing

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Wheezing

The other common symptoms of COVID in fully vaccinated people are as follows:

Fever

Loss of smell or taste

On A Final Note...

As new COVID variants have emerged, immunity to vaccines and natural infections has decreased considerably.

Based on emerging data, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV2 infection and COVID-19 has consistently decreased with time since vaccination, with a more significant decrease among older individuals.