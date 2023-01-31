Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome Diagnosed In Woman Who Couldnt Stop Puking For Two Years: Read All About It Her

It was reported recently that a 23-year-old woman from the United States, who for almost two years had visited the hospital's emergency room almost every month with nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting, has now found relief.

She has been diagnosed with Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS). People who regularly consume high doses of cannabis for extended periods of time are susceptible to this illness.

The young woman had visited the emergency department nearly every month for almost two years with the same symptoms: nausea, abdominal pain, and uncontrollable vomiting [1].

It was initially believed that the patient's problems were caused by gastroparesis, a condition in which the stomach fails to empty properly, which is commonly associated with diabetics.

Her digestive system had previously been examined and scanned, but the medication prescribed to treat gastroparesis had not improved her condition.

A recent study in the American Journal of Case Reports indicates that her doctors began to consider a new diagnosis when the woman mentioned she was a frequent cannabis user [2].

On one of the patient's hospital visits, her urine was tested for cannabis and she admitted to smoking cannabis at least five times a week. It was also reported that she had smoked two days before her most recent visit.

However, smoking did not alleviate her symptoms. She stated that only hot baths helped her fall asleep.

What Is Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome?

Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) is characterised by cyclical nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain following the use of cannabis.

Among the characteristics of this disorder are

1) several years of cannabis use prior to the onset of illness;

2) a cyclical pattern of hyperemesis that occurs every few weeks to months when the patient continues to use cannabis; and

3) a negative urine drug screen confirming that the symptoms have resolved following cessation of cannabis use [3].

What Causes Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome?

Currently, scientists do not know precisely how cannabis hyperemesis syndrome develops. Some researchers believe genetics may play a role, while others believe it may result from overstimulation of your endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The ECS is a network of receptors within your body that respond to compounds in cannabis.

What Are The Symptoms Of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome?

CHS is characterised by intense and persistent nausea and vomiting. It is common for individuals suffering from this condition to vomit extensively without warning, and to vomit up to five times per hour. Additionally, they may report diffuse abdominal pain, weight loss, and dehydration.

Many people with cannabis hyperemesis syndrome learn by themselves to shower regularly as a relief method, which helps reduce or curb some nausea they experience [3]. Many people with CHS will compulsively shower or bathe every day to relieve their symptoms.

How Common Is Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome?

CHS is a relatively rare condition that only affects a small proportion of marijuana users. Since CHS is a newly discovered condition, many individuals may have it and not be aware of it or may be misdiagnosed.

Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome: Who Is At Risk?

Those who consume cannabis on a regular basis are more likely to develop CHS, which occurs more often in adults who have been consuming cannabis since their adolescent years. CHS is more common in people who use cannabis at least once a week and is more common in adults who use cannabis regularly [4].

Generally, symptoms have been triggered by chronic marijuana misuse in nearly every case by several years.

Can Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome Be Cured?

There is no known treatment for CHS other than stopping the use of cannabis completely. You may experience symptoms and side effects of CHS in the early weeks after quitting cannabis. However, symptoms will soon disappear as you continue to refrain from using cannabis [5].

Disclaimer: Boldsky does not promote the recreational use of psychedelics and other illegal drugs. The article is solely developed for informational purposes.