Britney Spears Reveals She Suffered Irreversible Nerve Damage: Know About What Caused The Condition

According to a recent report by the Rolling Stones, international singer and 90s pop sensation Britney Spears revealed that she sustained irreversible nerve damage during her hospitalization in 2019.

The singer, who was in a 13-year conservatorship, was able to terminate it last year after years of legal battles. Essentially, a conservatorship is a court order that allows someone to manage the finances of a minor or a person who has become incapacitated. The Oops!...I Did It Again singer has since spoken out against the emotional abuse and physical harm the conservatorship has caused.

It has been revealed that Britney Spears sustained lasting nerve damage while staying at a mental health facility in 2019. According to court documents, the international pop star claims the stay was against her will and detrimental to her health.

"I'm dancing in time now Victoria ... yes ... nerve damage on the right side of my body ... there's no cure except God I guess ... nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don't get enough oxygen to your brain ... your brain literally shuts down," Spears wrote on Instagram [1].

Even though Spears did not detail her condition much, nerve damage is largely irreversible. The singer revealed that she is currently taking medication to manage the long-term effects of the injury.

In the human body, there are three types of nerves [2]:

First, autonomic nerves control your body's involuntary or partially voluntary activities, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, and body temperature.

A motor nerve is a nerve that transmits information from your brain and spinal cord to your muscles, which in turn allows you to move and act.

The sensory nerves relay information from your skin and muscles to your spinal cord and brain, where it is processed to enable you to experience pain and other sensations.

How Does Nerve Damage Occur?

It is estimated that there are more than a hundred different types of nerve damage, each with its symptoms and treatment options [3][4].

There are several possible causes of nerve pain and damage to the nerves, including:

Autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA), multiple sclerosis etc.

Cancer

Compression/trauma

Diabetes

Drug side effects and toxic substances

Motor neuron diseases like progressive muscular atrophy

Nutritional deficiencies

Infectious diseases

How Does Nerve Damage Affect Your Bodily Functions?

Symptoms of damage to these nerves include muscle weakness, painful cramps, and uncontrollable muscle twitching. Sensory nerves. Due to their ability to transmit information about touch, temperature, and pain, these nerves may cause various symptoms. Numbness or tingling may be experienced in the hands or feet [5][6].

How Is Nerve Damage Treated?

Often, nerve damage cannot be completely eliminated, but there are a variety of treatments that can help reduce your symptoms. In addition, because nerve damage is often progressive, it is important to consult with a doctor as soon as possible. This will minimize the risk of permanent damage [7].

Treatment typically begins with addressing the underlying cause of your nerve pain or damage.