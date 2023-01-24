Doctors Urge Bengalureans To Watch Out For Vitamin D Deficiency: Its Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

Many Bengalureans are at risk for Vitamin D deficiency due to spending long hours indoors and not receiving sufficient sunlight. Doctors claim that Vitamin D deficiency is a widespread problem among Bengalureans.

Vitamin D is one of the essential nutrients that our body requires. Lack of adequate vitamin D in the body can lead to several health problems. The vitamin can help strengthen bones, reduce the risk of heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Some studies have also pointed out that the deficiency of Vitamin D increases can increase the risk of developing dementia. It also plays a major role in managing respiratory tract infections and autoimmune diseases among others [1] .

It is a fat-soluble vitamin that our body can make from sunlight or can be ingested via food or supplements. A very small amount comes from a few foods you eat, such as some fish, fish liver oils, egg yolks and fortified dairy, cereals and grain products.

Vitamin D deficiency symptoms can appear in the form of any disease involving heart, bones and many organs. A simple blood test can determine whether or not you have a vitamin D deficiency. Your doctor can advise if you need to take a vitamin D supplement. There is no consensus on vitamin D levels required for optimal health, and it differs depending on age and health conditions. Compared to women, vitamin D deficiency is increasingly reported in men[2] [3] .

The deficiency of vitamin D can lead to rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. This occurs when a bone tissue does not properly mineralize, leading to soft bones and skeletal deformities. It is estimated that around one billion people worldwide have a vitamin D deficiency, according to the Harvard School of Public Health [4] .

Researchers have also established associations between low vitamin D levels and prostate cancer. It was also found that men with erectile dysfunction were found to have low levels of vitamin D. People with low vitamin D levels were also found to be diagnosed with schizophrenia when compared to those who had a sufficient amount of vitamin D in their body, as noted by a study [4] .

Symptoms of Vitamin D Deficiency

In most cases, people with vitamin D deficiency do not present with obvious signs or symptoms.

Studies have reported that the symptoms can change over time, and are similar to symptoms of a wide range of ailments. This makes it difficult for an individual to understand whether they are suffering from vitamin D deficiency [5] .

Some of the common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are as follows [6] :

Exhaustion

Thinning or brittle bones

Anxiety

Depression

Back pain

Muscle weakness

Low endurance

Constant sickness

Constant mood swings

Muscle pain

Chronic pain

Frequent bone fractures

Fatigue

Hair loss

High or rising blood pressure

Infertility

Causes Of Vitamin D Deficiency

The central reasons responsible for the development of this vitamin deficiency are as follows [7] :

Limited exposure to sunlight (living at a high altitude)

Low consumption of the recommended levels of the vitamin

Dark skin

The inability of the kidneys to convert vitamin D to its active form

The inability of the digestive tract to adequately absorb vitamin D

Obesity

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

Diet

Pollution

Age

Gut health

Treatment For Vitamin D Deficiency

The three main treatments for vitamin D deficiency are as follows [8] [9] :

Take vitamin D supplements. The dosage recommended for most adults is 600 IU, and for adults over the age of 70, the RDA is 800 IU. For children under 12 months, it is 400 IU.

Eat foods rich in vitamin D such as tuna, salmon, and mackerel, as well as fish liver oils. Also, foods such as cheese, and egg yolks contain small quantities of vitamin D.

Increase exposure to natural sunlight by doing outdoor activities that are good for your body as well.

Prevention

There are several ways in which you can prevent vitamin D deficiency and they are as follows [10] :

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Monitoring and treating medical conditions affecting your gut, kidney and liver

Using vitamin D supplements

Talking to a doctor about any changes in health

