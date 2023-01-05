Food plays a crucial role in maintaining good health. It can make you healthy and at the same time make you sick. Eating oily foods, processed foods, packaged foods, junk foods, foods containing sweeteners are all detrimental to your health.

The type of food you consume also depends on your age. When you are over the age of twenty, many diseases can make their way into your body, including diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and high cholesterol. As a result, if you have a family history of these diseases, you are at increased risk [1].

It is important to eat right foods at this age to avoid being subjected to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As we age, our metabolism slows down and therefore we keep storing excess calories and cannot metabolise excess fats and other foods [2].

In addition, it makes you more susceptible to diseases at a specific age. Therefore, always eat foods that are appropriate for your age group.

Note: In this article, we discuss What Foods Are Best For You Based On Your Age from a general perspective. If you have any underlying health conditions, you should consult consult your physician regarding a diet that is appropriate for you.

What Does Food Have to Do With Your Age?

The nutritional needs of our bodies change as we grow older as our interests, priorities and eating habits change [3]. A healthy diet remains essentially the same whether we are 25 or 65; we need a balanced diet of different nourishing foods to keep us looking and feeling our best; however, as we progress through different stages of our lives, our bodies require specific nutrients.

If You Are 20

Most people in their 20s have a busy life and healthy eating is often far down the priority list. If you are in your 20s, you can eat whatever you like, as long as you maintain a balance. In our late 20s, bone density continues to increase (with a good supply of calcium and vitamin D) [4].

Nutrition for bone health at this time is important in order to prevent osteoporosis later in life. Dairy products, green leafy vegetables, egg yolks, and salmon are all excellent sources of calcium, vitamin K, and vitamin D, which are essential for bone health.

If You Are 30

It is important to avoid foods that increase your blood sugar level or cholesterol level in your diet. Your risk of diabetes, cholesterol, obesity and other lifestyle diseases increases as you enter your 30's. Include whole grains, oats, cereals, fruits, vegetables, and other fibre-rich foods in your diet. Avoid processed and oily foods and junk foods [5].

If You Are 40

When you are in your 40's you must eat a diet rich in antioxidants. When you are in your 40's, your body needs to fight off free radicals that cause damage to your internal organs. The best foods to consume are raw tomatoes, pomegranates, cherries, berries and other fruits and vegetables that are high in antioxidants [6]. Avoid foods that cause gastric reflux, such as red meat, processed foods, pasta, etc.

If You Are 50

The best way to prevent and treat health problems associated with this age group is to eat a diet that is low in fat, low in GI and includes plenty of fruit and vegetables. You should also watch your weight because health problems, such as raised cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes are more common among this age group [7].

In order to maintain good health, it is imperative that you consume at least three servings of low-fat, calcium-rich foods every day. Smoking and being inactive can severely damage your bones. On the exercise side, it is particularly important to include some weight-bearing exercises such as brisk walking, yoga, jogging, or aerobics in addition to weight-bearing exercise [8].

For strong bones and joints, a combination of weight-bearing exercise and aerobic activity is recommended. As muscle mass increases, our metabolic rate increases, helping to maintain a constant weight.

If You Are 60 & Over

Physiological and psychological changes occur as we get older, which have a direct effect on our nutritional requirements. Many vitamins and minerals are less absorbable and used by the body. The absorption of certain nutrients may be reduced by long-term prescription drugs [9].

As people age, their appetites can decrease. Since the need for vitamins and minerals stays the same, or in some cases increases, it is even more imperative that the food we consume is healthy and nutritious.

Consider including plenty of foods high in vitamin B12 in your diet, including meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, and fortified breakfast cereals. Vitamin D is also recommended to be consumed in the form of eggs and oily fish. Over 65s should also take an oral vitamin D supplement of 10 micrograms a day [10].

On A Final Note...

The importance of healthy eating increases as we approach midlife. In addition to maintaining a healthy body, eating well can also help maintain a positive attitude and an emotional balance. However, healthy eating does not have to be all about diets and sacrifice. Instead, it should be about enjoying fresh, tasty food, wholesome ingredients, and sharing it with friends and family.