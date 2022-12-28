What Are The Four Types Of Belly Fat Reported In Office-Going People? How To Get Rid Of It?

Belly fat refers to fat around the abdomen. There are two types of belly fat: visceral fat that surrounds a person's organs, and subcutaneous fat that lies underneath the skin.

In this article, we will discuss the different types of belly fat not in terms of its location but in terms of its cause. Belly fat is the most irritating and adamant fat that is extremely difficult to reduce. Nevertheless, if you know the type of your belly fat and the best type of workout for it, it is the simplest fat to lose [1].

What Are The Types Of Belly Fat?

As a first step, it is important that you determine what kind of belly fat you have, since most protruded bellies are caused by the wrong foods. Foods like these cause internal inflammation and gasses in the stomach, which lead to fat belly. There are several simple tips that can be used to flatten this bloated belly fat [2].

There are also three other types of fat belly: stress belly, low belly fat, and punctured belly fat. Knowing the type of fat belly will help you target the root cause [3].

In this article, we have discussed some tips on how to get rid of belly fat depending on its type. There are different treatment methods depending on the type of belly fat. We provide a guide to help you identify your belly fat type and the best way to melt the fat.

How To Loose Belly Fat?

1. Lower belly fat

A woman's lower belly tends to store fat because of hormones, genetics, and ageing. However, everyone needs to take the same approach to losing weight, regardless of their gender [4].

Lower belly fat can develop as a result of regular consumption of fast food and a lack of physical activity.

How to get rid of low belly fat?

Exercise regularly, eat a variety of foods, such as fruits, vegetables, fibrous foods, and do some crunches, cycling, and sit-ups to eliminate lower belly fat [5].

2. Bloated belly fat

In most cases, bloating results from eating foods that are not digested properly, and can be temporary [6]. Bloating is usually caused by a diet, a medical condition, or a lifestyle change. In addition to accumulating fat in the abdomen, these foods also cause the accumulation of gases. A person who is allergic to certain foods, such as milk, eggs, etc., may also develop this type of belly fat.

How to get rid of bloated belly fat?

the best way to reduce bloated belly fat is to eat foods that your stomach is comfortable with, such as cabbage, turnips, pulses, milk, etc, which can cause gases to form in your body. Eat more fruits instead of foods that are hard to digest. Moreover, keep an eye out for foods that could cause bloating.

3. Stress belly fat

A person who experiences high levels of stress is more likely to develop this type of belly fat. Stress triggers the release of cortisol, a stress hormone that causes fat to accumulate in the body, including in the abdomen. Those with stomach problems are also likely to develop this type of belly fat [7].

How to get rid of stress belly fat?

The best way to eliminate stress belly fat is to eat small portions throughout the day. This will increase your metabolic rate and prevent fat from accumulating in the belly. In addition, eating a well-balanced meal rich in fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates, and proteins will also help to get rid of it. Also, try stress management.

4. Punctured belly fat

Sitting for too long can cause this type of belly fat and is common among office workers. Fat ingested through food tends to accumulate in the belly since it is the most inactive muscle. As the name implies, this type of belly fat bulges around the waist and is caused primarily by sedentary lifestyles and an unbalanced diet. It also sags like a punctured tire around the waist [8].

How to get rid of a punctured belly fat?

You should take evening walks and avoid soft drinks. Be sure to pack nutritious and fibrous lunches and avoid outside foods. Eat foods rich in fibre and protein as well as vegetables and fruits. Try to include some exercise into your daily schedule.

On A Final Note...

In most cases, people are able to reduce abdominal fat by modifying their lifestyles, such as eating a healthy diet containing lean protein, vegetables, fruits, and legumes, and exercising regularly.

Prior to making drastic changes to your eating habits or activity level, it is important to consult your doctor if you have any medical conditions or a history of disordered eating.