Shilpa Shetty Fitness: Health And Wellness Tips From The ‘Mindful Yogi’

Shilpa Shetty Fitness: Health And Wellness Tips

1. Starting the day right with a workout

Shetty Kundra enjoys working out in the morning. "There's so much uncertainty in life at this point that we need to center ourselves to function normally," she confirmed in an Instagram post.

A morning sweat session may motivate you to make healthier food choices throughout the day, as well as provide you with much more energy, focus, and a more positive outlook, accordng to experts [1].

2. Make time for workouts

"You don't need to come in contact with anyone else for it," she shared about the safe practice, in an interview.

Yoga is the actor's favorite exercise, but she also enjoys HIIT, pylometrics, and cardio sessions. Exercise is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Physical activity improves your brain health, can help manage your weight, can reduce the risk of disease, and can strengthen bones and muscles [2].