Sayani Gupta Fitness Mantra: Its Uncomplicated And Versatile

Most of us may initially dread the need to get up in the morning and work out, which usually happens because, if Sayani is to be believed, we haven't found an exercise routine that we love - which makes getting up in the morning a tad bit easier.

So, find what gets you up in the morning and hold on to it for dear life, guys!

2. Mix it up

In an interview with Vogue, Sayani discussed her interest in pole dancing by doing basic spins, climbs, and even a fairy sit. In addition to getting stronger, pole dancing builds muscles, too, since it involves repetitive physical movement.

Your muscles get worked out when you move over and over again. So, instead of sticking to the usual exercise regimes, mix it up at times!

3. Comfort is key

In her Instagram post, Sayani shared that dance has always been her solace, her first love that's kept her moving and inspired. You can also boost your memory, improve your balance, and stave off the harmful effects of ageing if you dance in the morning [2]. Of course, swaying your body to your favourite tune is also beneficial, even if you're not a seasoned dancer like Sayani.

4. Carbs don't have to be your enemy

Indulging in whatever diet you like is the most effective way to digest your meals, says Sayani Gupta - but she's got a fantastic metabolism. She keeps her meals simple with fresh, healthy ingredients, but she's also a fan of treating herself once in a while to cheat. The carbs will always be worth it if you've worked hard to earn them.

Eating more whole carbs - like vegetables, beans, potatoes and whole grains - and less refined carbs, like white bread, pastries, pastas, sugary soft drinks, pizza, and other fast food - will help you lose weight [3].