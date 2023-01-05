6 Reasons Why Diets Dont Work For You; What To Do About It?

Almost everyone who desires to reduce their body weight will try dieting as their first option. However, do you think that dieting will significantly reduce your weight? Many individuals claim that diets work temporarily; however, they fail to control weight when they are followed over a long period of time.

When one diets, they follow a healthy food habit that recommends consuming low-calorie food at the right times and in the right quantities.

Dieting is commonly perceived as a method of reducing food intake but it is not just that - dieting is all about eating healthy - NOT eating less. And of course, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling your food intake and maintaining a healthy eating habit are essential [1].

Are Diets Effective For Everyone?

Dieting without considering your health status will never result in good results. Because each person is unique, it is crucial to design a diet plan tailored to the specific needs of each individual. However, some people do not reach their goals despite following a strict diet prescribed by dietitians. In other words, diets may not be effective for a variety of reasons [2].

It is true that dieting may be your first choice when trying to lose weight, whether you are trying to shed a large amount of weight or just a few pounds. However, studies and experts agree that diets are ineffective.

It is important to recognise that physical activity, in the form of physical exertion or exercise, plays an important role in reducing weight [3].

The article will focus on the reasons why diets don't work. Read on.

Reasons Why Diets Don't Work

1. Doing it wrong

It is common for people to begin dieting without any prior knowledge of how to do so. Besides reducing your food consumption, there are many other factors to consider. If you do not consult a dietitian, you will not achieve the benefits of dieting. Consequently, you will never achieve the benefits of dieting.

2. Genetic predisposition

A genetic predisposition to overweight will decrease the likelihood that diet can make a significant difference in this situation. The same holds true for childhood obesity [4].

In such cases, you should also try other methods in conjunction with the diet in order to maintain a healthy weight. Genetic predisposition is one of the most important reasons diets are not effective.

3. Diet are short-term

Dieting cannot be considered a permanent solution for weight loss. Dieting should be used in conjunction with other weight loss measures such as exercise, yoga, medications or surgery. In the long run, following a strict diet plan will not be a permanent solution, as it will only give you a temporary effect [5].

Think of diets as stepping-stones towards a healthy life.

4. Affects the metabolism

There are many reasons why diets do not work. One is that they damage the normal metabolic processes of your body over time. This will not fit well with your natural metabolic pattern, and can lead to a number of metabolic disorders.

5. Diet without physical activity

While someone who is physically active can easily lose weight without following any diet plan, someone who is sedentary will never achieve weight loss regardless of how hard they try [6].

In the event that you are not losing weight despite a diet, pay attention to your physical activity.

6. No change in your core food habit

People who are willing to make a complete change in their lifestyle and eating habits can experience positive results from diets. However, if you don't, you will always crave for the foods you enjoy the most [7].

The Dos And Don'ts Of Dieting

Hence, understanding the reasons why diets do not work can help you to devise immediate strategies for correcting your errors.

What To Do When Diets Don't Work

1. Practise mindful eating

Practising mindful eating can help you avoid unintentionally overeating, as it involves simply being in the moment while eating calmly with intention, which turns eating into a relaxing, stress-free activity [8].

2. Make your own meals

In addition to knowing what goes into your meals, cooking at home allows you to keep track of the amount of calories you consume.

3. Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking water regularly is one of the best things you can do for your health. Additionally, staying hydrated helps maintain your skin's clarity and energy as well as boosts your metabolism, makes you feel full, and prevents you from drinking/eating unhealthy foods/drinks [9].

4. Don't read labels for calories, but for ingredients

You do not need to ignore nutritional information altogether just because experts advise against intensive calorie restriction. It is simply a matter of knowing what to look for on the label [10].

5. Be patient

You need to be kind to yourself and your body if you wish to lose weight. You may be someone who loses weight at the drop of a hat, or you may not, and that's fine. Take a week to lose weight and don't quit when you do not look as good as the carb-deprived supermodels after a week.