The fitness routine Rashmika adheres to includes working out four times per week, as well as activities including kickboxing, skipping, dancing, swimming, spinning, yoga and a brisk walk, which she triages over the fitness scale. She also practices weight training for muscle development in addition to the cardio activities.

On social media, the actress shares snippets of her practice, growth, and progress as she practices.

In addition to rigorous workout sessions and weight training, the star has a flexible workout routine to maintain a healthy body and mind. Here are the fitness tips she shares that we can take some inspiration from!

Rashmika Mandanna Fitness: Simple Tips We Can All Use

1. Don't miss out on a core workout

With the help of her fitness coach, Rashmika carries out a variety of exercises diligently to strengthen and stabilise her body.

When one strengthens their core, they improve their overall balance and body flexibility, improving their agility and fitness. When it comes to working on their core, there is a full archive of fun exercises to explore that provide a host of benefits, such as improving posture, endurance levels, and injury prevention.

2. A lill bit of everything!

Rashmika Mandanna's workout regimen is designed to cater to the needs of every part of her body. The actress follows a balanced workout regime for each part of her body.