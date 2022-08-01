4 Quick And Easy Mobility Exercises For Everyone Over 40

Mobility refers to the ability of your joints to move freely within their socket - that is, mobility refers to the ability of your joints to move smoothly with your surrounding tissues while allowing the movement to occur smoothly.

Imagine, for example, how your shoulder moves when you do an arm windmill or arm circle. It is related to flexibility, but it is not synonymous with it. The ability to extend or hold a muscle in a stretch is referred to as flexibility, and the range of motion of your joints is referred to as mobility.

Now that you are clear about what mobility is and its importance, let's look at how mobility exercises can benefit you and everyone over 40.

Mobility Exercises For Everyone Over 40

Mobility exercises are more dynamic and help make the joints flexible by stretching them and facilitating better motion and movement [1]. Improved mobility allows you to work out longer, reduces joint pain, and reduces injury risks, and at the same time, is extremely beneficial as you age [2].

Over time, it can be hard to do simple things like getting in and out of your car, bending down to put on your shoes, or reaching up to get something out of a cupboard if you don't have flexibility or mobility.

So, here is a list of quick but effective mobility exercises for everyone over 40.

Mobility exercise no 1: Ankle stretch

This exercise targets the ankle to help relieve knee tension [3].

How to do it:

Stand with one toe touching the wall next to a wall.

Stand one foot away from the wall with the toe of your back foot matching the heel of your front foot.

Try pushing your knee past your toes and keeping your heel on the ground until you feel a stretch in your calf.

Stretch passively for 60 seconds, then contract and relax intermittently for another 60 seconds.

You can make it more intense by intermittently pushing the foot into the ground for 10 to 15 seconds like you're driving.

Mobility exercise no2: Cat-cow

It is a combination of two asanas that target the spine to relieve lower back pain. The cat-cow pose is also a good core-strengthening exercise [4].

How to do it:

Get down onto your hands and knees and place each hand directly under the shoulder and each knee under the hip.

Point your fingers up to the top of your mat.

Looking downwards, relax your head and neck into a neutral position.

Breathe in and relax your belly toward the floor.

Lift your chin and chest and look up to the ceiling; hold the pose for 5-6 seconds. Now, exhale while pulling your belly in toward your spine.

Round your back and allow your head and neck to relax back downward.

Repeat this 6-8 times.

Mobility exercise no 3: The 90-90

While the 90-90 stretch is traditionally done seated on the floor, you can modify it by elevating your sitting position on a chair or yoga block.

This stretch targets your hips and lower back. 90-90 stretches can help reduce muscle tension and increase joint range of motion, reducing pain or injury risk [5].

How to do it:

Flex both knees while bent at a 90-degree angle, both going the same way.

Sit up straight and keep your back straight. The way you angle your torso depends on where you want to feel the stretch.

Increase the intensity of this stretch by intermittently driving the shin into the ground for 10 to 15 seconds.

For a total of two minutes, hold the stretch for 60 seconds, then contract and relax your muscles for another 60 seconds.

Mobility exercise no 4: Shoulder CARs (Controlled Articular Rotations)

Shoulder CARs are designed to target the upper back, neck, and shoulders. There are some mobility issues that we all experience regularly. In general, shoulder mobility drills are designed to help with different movements [6].

How to do it:

Start on all fours with your fingertips pointing to the sides.

With your shoulder joint, draw a box that will move the scapulae (shoulder blades) on the back while keeping your arms locked.

The first step is to shrug-then; the second step is to push the ground away.

The next step is to depress your shoulders (pull them down) and pull your shoulder blades together.

Repeat the process for 45 seconds in each direction.

On A Final Note...

Regular physical activity can help prevent many common diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. The benefits of exercise include improved immune function, which is of particular importance for the elderly, whose immune system is often compromised. In addition, a simple form of exercise, such as walking, can have a significant impact on preventing preventable diseases.

In the case of older adults, improved mobility increases their overall quality of life. By being able to move around without pain or discomfort, the elderly can lead a more active life, engage in regular exercise, and age in place independently. Among the benefits of mobility are lowering the risk of falls, improving mental health, strengthening social ties, and improving cognitive function.