Kareena Kapoor Khans Fitness Mantra: Its A Mix Of Vacays, Training Tools And More

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fitness Mantra

1. Get in the flow

Indulging in a daily dose of endorphins through yoga, the ardent yogini finds her flow in hour-long therapeutic sessions each day.

One of the yoga practices that anyone can practice is flow yoga. It is a type of yoga that emphasizes the connection between breath, movement, and the mind. It is based on the principles of hatha, vinyasa, and ashtanga yoga [1].

Advertisement

2. The power of training tools

Kareena's go-to training tool forces your muscles and connective tissues to work harder to fully absorb your workout's energy. If you're the type of person, who prefers working out from home rather than going to the gym, investing in the right fitness tool will ensure you get the most out of it [2].



Note: Do not use dumbbells instead of training tools.