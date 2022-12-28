Janhvi Kapoor Fitness Tips: 5 Things To Take Note Of!

Here are a few fitness lessons you can learn from Bollywood's (or KJO's?) favourite daughter, Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor Fitness Tips

1. Make a workout wardrobe

Janhvi's workout wardrobe is kosher than my whole wardrobe, I think. You'll see tie-dye and holographic co-ord sets, comfortable sport bras, and bomber jackets.

To increase your interest in getting yourself to the gym, eperts recommend mixing things up with different exercises and adding a little bit of excitement to your wardrobe [1]. Use any excuse to get moving, like putting together a new look or that post-workout photo sesh.

2. Partner up!

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were spotted sweating it out together by the poolside in the latest video that went viral on Instagram. "Friends who train together, stay together," she captioned the video.