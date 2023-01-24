Chakrasana (Wheel Pose): Benefits Of Anushka Sharma-Recommended Yoga Asana

It is evident to see from Anushka Sharma's Instagram feed that she lives a healthy lifestyle. In a recent post, the Filmfare Award winner shared a glimpse of her workout routine.

In addition to hitting the gym and eating healthy, Anushka loves yoga.

The Instagram post shows Anushka performing Chakrasana on a carpet in what appears to be her baby's room - just moms doing mom things, right?

When performed correctly, Urdhva Dhanurasana, also known as Chakrasana or Wheel Pose, can benefit your health in a variety of ways.

Let's find out how.

Benefits Of Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

Chakrasana belongs to the category of postures known as backbends, which are poses in which the spine is extended [1].

As a back-bending posture, it opens up the chest, tones the thighs, abdomen and arms, and engages the entire body. As a heart-opening stretch, yoga practitioners claim that it helps to release sadness and depression. The Sanskrit words chakra and asana means wheel and posture, respectively.

Advertisement

The following are some of the benefits of practising chakrasana regularly:

Enhances spinal flexibility

Enhances the strength of the arms, legs, spine, and abdomen [2]

Opens the chest

Stretches the shoulders

Strengthens the body

Enhances gluteal and thigh strength [3]

May improve blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes [4]

How To Do Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

Step 1: Start by lying on your back.

Step 2: In this position, your knees should be bent and your feet should be flat on the floor in a parallel position with your sitting bones, approximately a foot from your hips. Gently press your feet into the floor with a firm grip.

Step 3: Put your hands on the floor, fingers facing your shoulders, just above your shoulders.

Step 4: By pressing into your hands, lift your upper body off the mat, resting your head lightly on it.

Step 5: Activate your inner thighs by pressing into your feet and lifting your legs, pelvis, and abdomen off the mat.

Step 6: Put more weight into your feet, bringing more weight into your palms. This will protect your lower back.

Step 7: Continue to press firmly into the mat in order to maintain strength and stability in your arms.

Step 8: Make sure your neck is not strained by letting your head hang in a neutral position.

Step 9: Hold the position for five to ten breaths.

Step 10: Exit the posture by lowering your arms and legs slowly and bringing your spine back to the mat vertebrae by vertebrae.

Who Should Avoid Doing Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)?

It is recommended that individuals who fall into the following categories refrain from performing chakrasana (wheel pose).

Individuals with back problems (especially lower) [5]

Some who recently had a shoulder injury

Pregnant women [6]

People with carpal tunnel syndrome

People with high or low blood pressure [7]

On A Final Note...

Practising yoga regularly may result in improved health, but it is not a substitute for medical care.