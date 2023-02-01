Masaba Gupta’s Fitness Mantra Is All About Consistency: 5 Tips!

Since starting her career as a fashion designer 13 years ago, Masaba has added jewellery designer, actor, serial collaborator, and most recently, beauty entrepreneur to her posse.

Her Instagram is proof of her dedication to fitness and living a healthy lifestyle, even though she's got a voluptuous body that should be on the cover of a magazine!

Known as an icon for body positivity and breaking beauty standards, here are 5 tips from the books of Masaba Gupta's Fitness Mantra For 2023.

Masaba Gupta's Fitness Mantra: 5 Tips For Everyone

Masaba of Masaba Masaba keeps her routine dynamic and interesting by working out with kettlebells and yoga.

Tip 1: Don't rush it

Exercise and working out isn't a race you need to finish. Build your routine slowly rather than jumping right in and ending up in a world of pain.

Start slow and easy to get used to your body's limits, and then go ahead. You'll prevent ligament tears and cramps if you build up a routine.