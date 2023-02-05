Can Beetroot Juice Make Muscles Stronger? How To Make Beet Juice

Beetroot is a great source of fibre, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C, among other essential nutrients. It has been found that beetroot juice and beetroots have a number of health benefits, including improved blood flow, lowered blood pressure, and improved exercise performance.

By drinking beetroot juice daily, you can maintain an optimal potassium level in the body [1].

Recent studies suggest that athletes perform better when they consume dietary nitrates.

What Are Dietary Nitrates?

The term nitrate refers to a group of compounds that consist of nitrogen and oxygen molecules. While they are often associated with cured meats, they are actually much more abundant in green, leafy vegetables [2].

Despite the association between nitrates and cured meats, other studies have demonstrated that nitrates found in vegetables may actually help reduce the risk of cancer. Several studies have shown that eating foods rich in natural nitrates can help reduce the risk of a variety of chronic diseases, whereas eating foods rich in added nitrates can pose health risks [3].

According to a new study, nitrate supplementation can significantly increase muscle power at peak levels [4].

Can Beetroot Juice Make Muscles Stronger?

It has been demonstrated that the consumption of dietary nitrates improves athletic performance, according to a new study. According to the study, participants experienced a 7% increase in muscle torque, or strength, during exercise.

Moreover, it is dietary nitrate, not nitric oxide, that exhibits these enhanced effects on muscle performance.

Beet juice, or beetroot juice, contains nitrates, which lower blood pressure and improve physical performance. Celery and lettuce also contain nitrates in large quantities.

By converting nitrate to nitric oxide, which, in turn, affects the muscle's ability to contract, the muscle appears to use nitrate to improve its ability to contract. Possibly by increasing the release of calcium, which is essential to muscle contractions and the production of maximum muscle force, dietary nitrate targets the fast-twitch muscle fibres specifically [5].

The increase in nitrates would be particularly beneficial during high-performance athletic activities, as well as improving muscle performance among the elderly or those with impaired movement due to illnesses.

Does beetroot juice enhance performance?

A majority of the scientific literature suggests that consuming dietary nitrates and, in many cases, beetroot juice 60-90 minutes before exercise is an effective nutritional strategy for enhancing exercise performance [6].

What are the risks associated with nitrates?

When exposed to high heat, nitrates can also form nitrosamines, which can be carcinogenic. Such an outcome is most likely to occur in the presence of nitrates found in processed meats, ham, cheese, and bacon [7].

How To Make Beetroot Juice?

Ingredients:

1 small red beetroot

1 large apple (or 2 small apples)

2 celery stalks

1-2 carrots

1/2 lime

1/2 inch small piece of ginger, peeled

Directions:

You should wash and pat dry all vegetables and fruits under running water.

You should peel and cut the beetroot into long slices.

Cut the apple into long slices and remove the core.

Peel and cut the carrot into long slices and cut the celery into long slices.

Place a glass or container under the nozzle of a juicer and turn it on.

Juice all ingredients except lemon alternately through a juicer.

Pour the prepared juice into a chilled serving glass and stir well.

Drink it immediately after serving.

NOTE: Pure beetroot juice is very strong; always mix it with some other fruit or vegetable juice to potentially avoid any side effects.

Healthy Sources Of Nitrates

Nitrates can be converted into healthy nitric oxide, you don't need to cut out nitrates entirely. Instead, eat natural sources of nitrates, where the compound is found with other antioxidants and vitamins [8].