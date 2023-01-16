Can A 5-Minute Walk Reduce The Effects Of Prolonged Sitting?

We have all heard that sitting is the new smoking. A number of health concerns have been linked to sitting for long periods of time. This includes obesity as well as a cluster of conditions - elevated blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist and high cholesterol levels - that constitute metabolic syndrome [1].

Additionally, prolonged periods of sitting and excessive amounts of sitting seem to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer death.

In addition, a recent study suggests that five-minute walks every 30 minutes can help reduce the effects of too much sitting [2]. Let's take a closer look.

Counteracting The Effects Of Sitting By Walking

In this study, eleven participants visited a laboratory where they sat for 8-hour sessions, working, reading, and using their mobile phones. During the sedentary sessions, they ate one of five exercise "snacks" prescribed by the researchers:

1 minute of walking after every 30 minutes of sitting

1 minute of walking after 60 minutes of sitting

5 minutes of walking after every 30 minutes of sitting

5 minutes of walking after every 60 minutes of sitting

No walking

Participants were provided with standardised meals during the sessions, and key health indicators, such as blood pressure and blood sugar levels, were monitored at regular intervals.

Effects Of 5-Minute Walking Breaks On Your Health

Improved blood sugar and blood pressure levels: The researchers found that participants' blood sugar and blood pressure levels were reduced after 5 minutes of walking for every 30 minutes of sitting [3]. They also found that a 5-minute walk every half hour reduced spikes in blood sugar levels by 58 per cent.

How does walking improve blood sugar/blood pressure levels?

By regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels, muscles play a critical role in our health. However, they must be used and contracted in order to perform this function. After hours and hours of sitting, our muscles do not fully help to regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels when they are not used.

In other words, sitting creates bends and constrictions in your legs' blood vessels. This changes blood flow and can result in increased blood pressure [4].

According to the researchers, regular short walks or 'activity snacks' help to activate the muscles, which regulate blood sugar and cholesterol more effectively. In other words, regular short walks are capable of preventing changes in blood pressure by restoring blood flow to the legs on a regular basis.

Reduced risk of diabetes and heart disease: The benefits of physical activity include improved blood sugar levels and a lower risk of diabetes [5]. In addition, since diabetes is a major risk factor for heart attacks and strokes, any effort to prevent diabetes will result in a lower risk of heart disease.

In the long run, this will reduce the strain on the heart and prevent the development of heart failure or a heart attack.

Improved mood: Walking for five minutes every half hour significantly reduces fatigue and improves mood, so in addition to improving your physical health, regular walking will also improve your mood and leave you feeling energised [6].

Can A 5-Minute Walk Really Help Improve Your Health?

Yes. It may seem insignificant to walk for 5 minutes during an hour of desk work, but this adds up over the course of a day. For example, an eight-hour workday amounts to 40 minutes of physical activity.

Adding 15 minutes of exercise to your lunch break can add almost an hour to your daily physical activity [7][8].

On A Final Note...

Having established solid proof, what is stopping you from getting up and moving? Walking isn't just beneficial for your physical health, but also for your mental health as well.