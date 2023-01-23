6 Benefits Of Yoga For Men Over 60

In addition to being a great workout, yoga can also be beneficial to men of all ages. There are many ways in which yoga can benefit guys, including reducing the risk of heart attacks (which are very high in men), strengthening the immune system, boosting mood, and assisting with weight loss and weight management goals.

Benefits Of Yoga As You Age

Keeping a healthy lifestyle requires us to incorporate physical activity into our daily routines as we age. In addition to feeling more energetic, seniors can also manage the aches and pains associated with ageing with a regular exercise routine, leading to a more independent life.

Over time and with the right classes, elders can improve their flexibility and balance, enhance their strength, and boost their mood through yoga [1].

Benefits Of Yoga For Men Over 60

We will examine whether yoga has any specific benefits for older men over the age of 60 in this article.

A few of the most common medical conditions affecting older men are as follows [2]:

While yoga doesn't "cure" any health conditions, it can definitely help ease the symptoms or reduce the risk. Let's take a look at how yoga can benefit older men.

1. Eases depression

It has been shown that yoga for men over 60 can improve their mental health and well-being in a non-medical way. Researchers have concluded that yoga reduces anger, anxiety, and depression more effectively than regular exercise in older people [3].

2. Lowers blood pressure

Older men are at greater risk of high blood pressure due to various biological and lifestyle factors. High blood pressure is a leading risk factor for heart disease and death. A person's risk of coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease, increases in mid-life, beginning at age 45 in men.

Researchers have found that yoga can lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure for adults who suffer from hypertension, easing the condition [4].

3. Improves bone strength

It is common for arthritis to cause daily pain in joints such as the hands, knees, wrists, and elbows as we age. In addition to making you feel stiff and creaky, it can restrict your range of motion, causing you to feel stiff and uncomfortable. Recent research indicates that regular yoga practice can help to reduce joint pain, improve joint flexibility, and reduce inflammation as well [5].

4. Helps with diabetes symptoms

When you live with diabetes, yoga can be more than just a way of relaxing your body. Yoga has been recommended for diabetes management by many experts because of its ability to lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels as well as improve circulation [6]. Regular practice may even help reduce your risk of other complications of diabetes, such as heart disease.

5. Eases cancer symptoms

Research has shown that yoga can have a positive effect on the mental and physical well-being of cancer patients. Although yoga cannot cure cancer, it may ease some of the side effects of the disease and its treatments. Some studies have found yoga to be beneficial in reducing cancer-related fatigue [7].

6. Beneficial for people with Alzheimer's

Despite the lack of a cure for Alzheimer's, research suggests that yoga and meditation may play an important role in prevention as well as improving symptoms and quality of life for both patients and caregivers [8].

Is Yoga Safe For Older Men?

A person over the age of 60 typically has less range of motion, less strength, and less balance than a person of a different age. Older men are also more likely to suffer from conditions such as osteoarthritis and lower back issues that can make yoga more challenging [9].

Although there are some challenges with yoga for men over 60, research has shown that the practice is perfectly safe for them [10]. However, some of the poses may need to be modified to accommodate any existing limitations.

On A Final Note...

Besides offering a number of health benefits, yoga, especially restorative yoga, can also provide physical and psychological benefits for men over 60. Incorporating yoga into the daily routine of seniors who suffer from joint pain, joint stress, imbalance, osteoarthritis, and other physical limitations can be beneficial.